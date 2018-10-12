Kristen Sinema Accused of Having Ties With ‘Far-Left’ Groups

Kristen Sinema, the Democratic candidate for the Arizona Senate seat, was reportedly involved with various far-left groups, per a report by CNN, and has an extensive history as a progressive activist.

This information comes a day after a Twitter account titled “The Reagan Battalion” released an old video of Sinema called Arizona the “crazy state” and describing Arizonians as “crazy.”

You can watch the video below.

BREAKING: LEAKED VIDEO: in a 2011 speech in TX, Democratic Senate candidate @kyrstensinema mocks Arizonans as “Crazy” and calls Arizona the “crazy” state. pic.twitter.com/fArBGddn16 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 11, 2018

To be clear, Sinema has an extensive legislative history in Arizona. She’s spent six years as a state representative, one as a state senator, not to mention another six years as a member of Congress. But in her Senate race, Republican groups have worked to unearth her past as an extremely progressive and “far-left” politician.