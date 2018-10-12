Kristen Sinema Accused of Having Ties With ‘Far-Left’ Groups

Kristen Sinema, the Democratic candidate for the Arizona Senate seat, was reportedly involved with various far-left groups, per a report by CNN, and has an extensive history as a progressive activist.
This information comes a day after a Twitter account titled “The Reagan Battalion” released an old video of Sinema called Arizona the “crazy state” and describing Arizonians as “crazy.”
You can watch the video below.
To be clear, Sinema has an extensive legislative history in Arizona. She’s spent six years as a state representative, one as a state senator, not to mention another six years as a member of Congress. But in her Senate race, Republican groups have worked to unearth her past as an extremely progressive and “far-left” politician.
3 Comments
3 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
You can’t trust the Democrats can’t take them anywhere without them shooting mouths off. As they yell shame shame shame while their left hand is in your back pocket going for your hard-earned money.
This is all Fake News by the Republicans and/or the Russians.