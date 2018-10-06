LIVE STREAM: Kavanaugh Vote, U.S. Senate Floor Live Video

The vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh is expected to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 before the full U.S. Senate.

You can watch a live stream of what’s happening on the Senate floor here:

Here is the live stream from the U.S. Senate floor from its own website. You can see archived videos from other hearings as well.

As of the morning of Saturday, October 6, different Senators were still taking turns speaking about Kavanaugh on the Senate floor. Thus, the live stream videos above show the live discussion going on in the U.S. Senate. Later in the afternoon, the video will show the voting commence.

When will the vote take place? That’s an estimate at this point. Here’s what you need to know:

The Start Time Is Likely to Be Around 3-3:30 PM EST

As of 10:30 a.m. EST, journalists were estimating that the Kavanaugh confirmation vote is likely to start at about 3:30 p.m. EST. Some sites are predicting a vote time of between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., however. Thus, there is not a firm start time due to floor speeches, but you should look for the vote to start around that time. The Senate is allowing 30 hours of debate time. That would, technically, put the vote at 4:52 p.m. EST, but it’s expected the Senate might move up the vote somewhat.

Chad Pergram covers Congress for Fox News. On the morning of October 6, he wrote on Twitter, “Kavanaugh confirmation vote now slated for between 3:30 & 4 pm et. If the Senate burned all 30 hours of ‘post-cloture’ time, afforded under Senate rules, the confirmation vote would start at 4:52 pm et. But we now anticipate that coming earlier.”

On the Kavanaugh nomination, the majority/minority can also reach a “unanimous consent agreement” to start the vote at 3:30 pm et – so long as no senator objects – rather than at 4:52 pm et. Also, opponents of an issue may agree to yield back unexpended time in the 30 hr window. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2018

A Maine television reporter who is most interested in Senator Susan Collins’ vote reported the same.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the vote was expected between 3 and 5 p.m. EST.

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capital Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Either way, the vote will take place in the afternoon of October 6.

Brett Kavanaugh Is Expected to Have Enough Votes for Confirmation

The greater drama in the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh occurred on Friday afternoon, when various undecided Senators announced how they intend to vote. They were known to some as the “fence-sitting senators.” No more. All Senators have already indicated how they plan to vote and – if they stick to their promises – that gives Kavanaugh enough votes for confirmation.

Essentially, when it came down to it, Kavanaugh needed at least two of these four Senators to be confirmed (although only 2 of the 4 would have left it to Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie): Republicans Jeff Flake, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, and Democrat Joe Manchin.

First, Flake revealed he was intending to vote for Kavanaugh unless something major changed. Then, Susan Collins gave a lengthy speech on the Senate floor, revealing that she, too, was going to vote for Kavanaugh. Her basic point was that the sexual assault accusations against him are uncorroborated. A few minutes after Collins’s revelation, Democrat Joe Manchin announced that he would be the only Democrat to vote yes on Kavanaugh.

Manchin is up for re-election in November in West Virginia, which is a state that President Donald Trump won by more than 40 points. Finally, Republican Lisa Murkowski took the floor and said she will oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination, although she will technically vote present (but be recorded as no) to essentially cancel out the absence of a Republican senator who wants to be able to attend his daughter’s wedding (Steve Daines).

That all should – if it happens as expected – give Kavanaugh the votes he needs to ascend to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Throughout the morning before the vote, however, protests continued.