Megyn Kelly Parts Ways with Talent Agency CAA

Megyn Kelly has not only reportedly parted ways with NBC, but she has left the high-powered talent agency CAA after just three years.

The news comes just days after Kelly was criticized for making insensitive comments about dressing up in blackface on Halloween. While some outlets report that Kelly will be moving over to UTA, other outlets say UTA has withdrawn their offer to represent her.

"I want to begin with two words, I'm sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too." Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

On Tuesday, during a segment on on her show, Kelly said that dressing up in blackface was considered fine when she was growing up, “as long as you were dressing like a character.” She said, “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween… That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Kelly went on to note how a Real Housewives star dressed up as Diana Ross on Halloween. On air, she said, “People said that was racist and I don’t know, I felt like, who doesn’t love Diana Ross?”… She wanted to look like Diana Ross for one day. I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween.”

On Wednesday, Kelly apologized for the coments. “I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”

NBC has shown little mercy, with NBC chair Andy Lack stating that the comments were racially insensitive. During a town hall meeting with his staff on Wednesday, Lack said, “There is no other way to put this: I condemn those remarks; there is no place on our air or in this workplace for them.”

On Thursday morning, Kelly did not appear on NBC at her regularly scheduled time. An NBC spokesperson has confirmed that Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape for the rest of the week “given the circumstances.”

On Thursday afternoon, Business Insider released an article stating that Kelly is reportedly “out” at NBC after backlash over the comments.

They write, “Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface during a segment earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to Daily Mail.” One NBC executive told the Daily Mail, “Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back… We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again.”