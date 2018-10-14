NBC Has to Issue Correction After Claiming that Trump Praised Robert E Lee

NBC issued a correction on Sunday afternoon, saying that they had misidentified the Civil War general whom Trump praised as “incredible” during his Ohio rally this week.

CORRECTION: An earlier tweet misidentified the general President Trump described as "incredible" at a rally in Ohio. It was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, not Gen. Robert E. Lee. An attached video clip lacked the full context for Trump's remark. Here is the full clip. pic.twitter.com/NZHj3Q2dHL — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 14, 2018

On October 12, NBC tweeted a video clip which appeared to show Trump praising Robert E Lee, who led the Confederate army in the Civil War, as an “incredible” general. But on Sunday, the network admitted that the clip had been taken out of context. In fact, Trump was talking about Union general Ulysses S. Grant.

Trump did indeed say that Lee was an incredible general. But his focus was on the man who ultimately defeated Lee — General Grant. Trump said that Abraham Lincoln was struggling because he couldn’t find anyone who could defeat Robert E Lee. Finally, Lincoln made Ulysses S. Grant his general — and the war started to turn around. Trump praised Ulysses S Grant repeatedly during the speech, especially since the general was originally from Ohio.

Trump Said the NBC Mistake Was a Typical Example of ‘Dishonest Reporting’

NBC News has totally and purposely changed the point and meaning of my story about General Robert E Lee and General Ulysses Grant. Was actually a shoutout to warrior Grant and the great state in which he was born. As usual, dishonest reporting. Even mainstream media embarrassed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2018

After NBC reported that Trump had praised Robert E Lee, the president took a lot of heat. Even one of the Civil War general’s descendents, the reverent Rob Lee, took to Twitter to slam the president for supposedly supporting his Confederate ancestor. You can watch Rob Lee’s video message here.

My response to @realDonaldTrump and his comments last night about my collateral ancestor, Robert E. Lee. pic.twitter.com/ISw6nMspZ1 — Rev. Rob Lee (@roblee4) October 13, 2018

Trump, for his part, charged that NBC had intentionally misrepresented his speech about Ulysses S Grant. The president tweeted, “NBC News has totally and purposely changed the point and meaning of my story about General Robert E Lee and General Ulysses Grant. Was actually a shoutout to warrior Grant and the great state in which he was born. As usual, dishonest reporting. Even mainstream media embarrassed!”