Trump Jr Says #MeToo Makes Him Worry About His Sons

Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to the Daily Mail last week while the couple was in Montana. Trump Jr, talking about his views of the Kavanaugh hearing, said today’s “me too” climate was harmful for both men and women. But the president’s son said that in today’s environment, he is more concerned about his sons than he is about his daughters. You can watch clips of the interview over at the Daily Mail’s site, here. The full interview will air in segments to be released later Monday and Tuesday.

Trump Jr. said,

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary for all things.”

The Daily Mail asked, “Who are you scared most for? Your sons or your daughters?”

Trump Jr responded, “I mean right now, I would say my sons.”

Trump Jr Says ‘Political’ Cases Diminish the ‘Real Claims”

Trump Jr told the Daily Mail that “in cases like these” — a reference to the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing — the politics overshadows the real case. And he said that the politicization of cases like Kavanaugh’s “diminishes” the “real claim” of other people.

He said, “For the people who are real victims of these things, when it is so political, in cases like this, it really diminishes the real claims.”

Trump Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, added that she was a former prosecutor and that it is always important for people to be heard. But she cautioned that in cases like this, when the alleged crime took place decades ago, it can be virtually impossible to find out the truth.

Trump Jr faced some backlash on social media after he live-tweeted his response to the Kavanaugh hearing last Thursday. Trump was slammed for a tweet when he criticized Christine Blasey Ford for saying she was afraid of flying. Trump Jr. wrote that he was very skeptical of her claims; he wrote,

“I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”

Guilfoyle did not comment on Christine Blasey Ford. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr went public with their relationship in April.

READ NEXT: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump’s Girlfriend, Will Quit Fox News

“