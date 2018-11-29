Laura Loomer Has Cuffed Herself to Twitter’s NYC Headquarters [VIDEO]

LIVE on #Periscope: EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Chains Herself to Twitter’s Front Door For Free Speech https://t.co/4JkY48EhUH — Dr Jane Ruby ❌ (@DrJaneRuby) November 29, 2018

The right wing commentator and provocateur Laura Loomer, angry about her recent Twitter ban, decided to take her protest right to Twitter’s front door. Loomer and a couple of her associates arrived at Twitter’s New York headquarterd on Thursday afternoon and hung up a sign protesting the fact that Loomer has been banned from the social media site. Then Loomer took out a pair of handcuffs and cuffed herself to the building’s front door. You can watch the whole thing here:

LIVE on #Periscope: EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Chains Herself to Twitter’s Front Door For Free Speech https://t.co/4JkY48EhUH — Dr Jane Ruby ❌ (@DrJaneRuby) November 29, 2018

You can also see more video of Loomer’s protest here and here:

Loomer put on a yellow star — seemingly to evoke the yellow star which Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany. She was otherwise dressed in all black. She grabbed a megaphone and started talking about how, in her opinion, Twitter is anti-Semitic. She also held up a sign reading, “Jew Hatred? A ok! Nosey Jew? Banned!”

Twutter reportedly told police that they wouldn’t press charges and that Loomer is free to stand outside their door and protest for as long as she wants. It’s not clear what Loomer’s plans are.

Police say Twitter isn't pressing charges against Laura Loomer, so she can stay as long as she wants. The protest continues! If Laura wants to leave, the police say they'll cut the handcuff whenever she wants. pic.twitter.com/k7h269J08g — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 29, 2018

Conservatives took to Twitter to applaud Loomer for her protest. Even Clint Eastwood praised Loomer:

Loomer was banned from Twitter earlier this month after the social media platform said that she had used hateful speech in a tweet about congressmember Ilhan Omar. Loomer tweeted, “isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate “women, LGBT, and minorities” is a picture of Ilhan Omar? Ilhan is pro-Shariah Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Shariah homosexuals are oppressed and killed. Women are abused and forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti-Jewish.”

Back in October, Loomer’s Twitter account was suspended for allegedly breaking Twitter’s rules. Loomer, never one to hold back from bold words, said that the suspension was an example of “election meddling.” She wrote, “Conservatives like myself are being silenced and censored by Big tech. There is nowhere for Conservatives to go. We are being banned online in the middle of the midterm elections simply because we are conservative. Put simply, this is ELECTION MEDDLING.”