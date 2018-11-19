Ian Powers Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ian Powers is a 32-year-old Army veteran who attended a 49ers-Giants game on Nov. 12 and disappeared from the stadium. Since his disappearance, a massive search has taken place, with the recent discovery of a body floating face down in a nearby marina. Officials have not confirmed whether the body is Powers.

Powers attended the football game with his girlfriend and her two children. Investigators suspect that he was intoxicated at the time of his disappearance.

Powers was traveling from Spokane to Los Angeles when he disappeared. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Powers Left His Seat in the Fourth Quarter of the 49ers-Giants Game Last Monday

Powers disappeared on Nov. 12 in the fourth quarter of a San Francisco 49ers-New York Giants game, according to The Washington Post. He told his girlfriend, Chelsea Robbins, that he was going to the bathroom, and then disappeared.

To KGO-TV on Friday, Robbins said, “He went to the bathroom and then got lost, or something happened.”

Robbins told the police that Powers had texted and video-chatted with her to set up a place to meet after the game, but she never heard from him. She further asserted that she believed his phone died, saying, “He never got a chance to talk to us, like after we made it back to the hotel. He didn’t know where me and the kids were; he wouldn’t have just disappeared and not called.”

2. Six Days Later, Police Found the Body of a Fully Clothed Man Face Down in a Nearby Marina

On Saturday, fishermen found the body of a fully clothed man in a marina about two miles away from the stadium. Though the coroner’s office has yet to publicly confirm that it’s Powers, KGO-TV does confirm that a call was made from the marina to the authorities regarding the missing person search for Powers.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner will be performing an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death this week.

3. Security Footage Shows Powers Walking Out of the Stadium at Approximately Eight in the Evening

Security footage from the stadium shows Powers leaving the stadium and into a parking lot at around eight in the evening. As can be seen in the video, Powers is walking alone, and walks west into a parking lot and out to Great America Parkway.

The video loses sight of Powers at around nine in the evening; he hasn’t been seen since.

4. The Santa Clara Police Department Are Asking for the Public’s Help in Solving the Case

Power’s credit cards have not been used throughout his disapperance, and the police did not find any signs of foul play with his car, which was left where he parked it at the stadium.

According to Wahid Kazem, a Santa Clara police captain, “[Powers had] no further email contact with anybody. No further financial activity that had been done with his accounts. And so we’re really left asking for some help.”

5. Powers Was Considered by His Family to be the ‘Most Responsible’ Member of His Family

Powers was considered to be an incredibly responsible person, according to his uncle, Sean Powers. He said of his nephew, “It’s incredibly unlike him. He’s probably the most responsible person in my family.”

Sean Powers further suggested that foul play was involved in Powers’ disappearance. He said, “Totally against his nature to just up and disappear, so it has to be foul play of some kind.”

However, Wazim has not confirmed that the police have any leads or concrete suspicions of foul play quite yet. He said, “Nothing has really come up in a theory for us to even go down and work. Everything is still quite open and fluid.”