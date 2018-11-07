Walker, Evers Election Results Live: Who’s Winning?

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who survived a heated recall and became the face of collective bargaining reforms, is in for the fight of his political life on November 6, 2018. He’s running against Democrat Tony Evers, the state Schools superintendent, and Walker was ahead of 8:56 p.m.

Of course, it’s still incredibly early. According to CNN:

Scott Walker: 50.0% 362,177

Tony Evers: 48.1% 348,364

(28 percent in)

The above results are being updated continually. The nation’s eyes were just starting to shift to the Wisconsin governor’s race due to an incredibly close governor’s race in Florida, and extremely close margins in the Florida and Texas races for U.S. Senate.

Walker is a two-term governor who launched a failed bid for president and became the face of Wisconsin’s Republican takeover in the Midwestern state. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by a small margin, surprising many experts, so the Wisconsin governor’s race is being looked at as a potential canary in the mine for 2020. However, Walker was a late supporter of Trump during the Republican presidential primary.

Where You Can Find Detailed Wisconsin Election Results Live

Detailed Wisconsin election results are also available through local news sites. For example, as the day progresses, WISN-TV will post live election results here. WTMJ-TV will also have live election results here. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper will also have election results. WUWM will too. This site also has results.

This is the page where the Election Commission posts election results.

Decision Desk HQ is a great site to follow Wisconsin election results and election results around the country because it breaks the results down by county (what matters when watching early returns is where they are coming from). Be aware you need to create a free account to monitor the site’s results.

The New York Times has pages for live election results for governor races, for Senate races, and also has a live election results dashboard here. Here is the New York Times’ Wisconsin election results overall page. Politico also has a page for Wisconsin election results.

FiveThirtyEight is also a good page to monitor election results in Wisconsin and around the country. You can read CNN’s live election blog here.

Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson could play spoiler as he has earned around 3 to 6 percent in various recent polls. In the six polls measuring a three-way contest, Evers led in three, two were a tie, and Walker led in one (by 1 percent). However, four of those were by the same pollster – Marquette University.

Tony Evers, a public educator his entire life, has led in six of the 10 polls in the Wisconsin governor’s race since June 2018. The only polls showing Walker with a fighting chance – by Marquette Law School – showed the race tied in the waning days of the election.

Who’s on the Wisconsin Ballot

Walker and Evers are not the only race on the ballot in Wisconsin. According to the Election Commission, these are the races on the 2018 midterm ballot in Wisconsin:

Governor and Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

U.S. Senator

Representative in Congress

State Senator (odd-numbered districts)

Representatives to the Assembly (all districts), and

County offices of Sheriff, Clerk of Circuit Court and Coroner (where applicable).

Brad Schimel, the Republican state Attorney General (who incidentally has been turned into a Netflix “villain” in Making a Murderer 2 lately) is facing a challenge from Democrat Josh Kaul, the son of former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager.

You can see a list of all state candidates in Wisconsin here. In addition, Wisconsin has closely watched federal races. Incumbent Senator Tammy Baldwin is trying to keep her seat against a challenge from Republican legislator Leah Vukmir. Baldwin, a Democrat, has led in the polls by a wide margin for the entire race. The race has already been called in Baldwin’s favor.

Bryan Steil, a Republican, and Randy Bryce, a Democrat, are squaring off to assume the seat of retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan in Congress. One poll showed Steil ahead 50% to 44%, but it was taken in September 2018.

Steil has served as general counsel to Wisconsin corporations. Bryce is an ironworker and military veteran known as the “Ironstache.”

