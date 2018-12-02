45 Best Gifts for Cousins: The Ultimate Xmas List (2018)

Finding a gift for cousins can be a challenge. The gifts in this list will show cousins how much you love and appreciate them as your family and your friend. From sentimental to stylish, this list has the best gifts for cousins of all ages.
‘Cousins’ by Susan Bolch
Cousins is a sweet book for children that would make a great gift for a young cousin. It describes and fosters the close, special friendship between cousins. It is suitable for boys and girls and infants through young children.
Cousins Necklace
This beautiful sterling silvernecklace represents the interlocking lives and hearts of cousins. The label has a lovely piece of writing about cousins on it-
Cousins
Cousins are the best of both worlds; they are family and friends
at the same time. No one will ever understand your crazy family
the way they do. Cousins are the first friends you make in your life
and the only friends guaranteed to stay with you for the rest of it.
FRIENDS ARE FOREVER COUSINS ARE FOR LIFE
Best Cousin Ever Mug / Cousin Mug
This cute mug is a great gift for your coffee loving cousin. It features a nice floral illustration and says "Best Cousin Ever."
JennyGems – Cousins Chance Best Friends Choice – Funny Cousin Gift Plaque Wall Art
This wall art sign says "Cousins by chance Best friends by choice" and is a beautiful and thoughtful gift for your cousin. She wil be proud to hang this up in her home.
Tree Of Life Cousins Necklace
This handmade silver necklace is a beautiful gift for your cousin. The verse reads "Our roots say we're cousins, our hearts say we're friends" and the necklace has a tree charm and a heart charm on it.
‘Dozens of Cousins’ by Shutta Crum
Here is a lively children's book full of fun rhymes and illustrations. It is about the annual family reunion, where dozens of cousins run around like wild beasties. This book has colorful side stories along with the main narrative.
Coffee Mug Wolds Okayest Cousin
This mug is a great gift if your cousin has a good sense of humor. This cup is simple, straightforward and to the point!
Panda Planner
Help your cousin stay organized and on track with a Panda Planner. This non-dated weekly planner can start any time of year, and takes a scientific approach to achieving productivity and happiness. This gift will help your cousin get more done and feel great.
Cousins Ceramic Wall Plaque
This lovely ceramic plaque reads "Cousins are connected heart to heart, distance and time can't break them apart" and has a rope hager to be hung on a wall.
Stainless Steel Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
This necklace hides many secrets. First of all, it is an essential oil diffuser. The colorful fet inside of the locket is mean to hold a few drops of essential oils in order to provide a nice fragrance for hours at a time. The locket also has a secret message on the back - "Cousins forever apart, maybe in distance but never in heart."
When I Sip, You Sip, We Sip Etched Wine Glass
Your cousin will appreciate this wine glass wih a cheeky phrase etched on to it. Anyone who was arond during the mid 90s will get the reference to "Da Dip" by Freak Nasty. You can get a set of two so that you can sip together!
My Cousin Vinny DVD
My Cousin Vinny is a classic comedy that can be enjoyed again and again. And hey, it has Cousin in the title so it would be great to watch with your cousin!
BAGGU Bucket Bag
This canvas bag from BAGGU is a high class gift your cousin will love. She can hold all of the essentials in this roomy bag, or even use it for holiday travel.
Vercord Handbag Purse Insert Organizers
This purse organizer is a great gift for anyone who needs a little more organization in their life. It is made of waterproof oxford cloth and has a number of internal and external pockets. It comes in 7 colors.
‘The New Bohemians: Cool and Collected Homes’ by Justina Blakeney
Your stylish cousin will love this book by Justina Blakeney. This bok has beautiful color photos of the inside of "bohemian" style houses all over the country. The home owners span geographic and career lines but the all hae one thing in style - A cool, exotic style.
Set of 6 Ceramic Owl Planters
This set of 6 owl planters is an adorable gift. The planters measure 2.5 inches each and are the perfect size for small succulents, cacti or air plants.
Polish Pottery Maia Large Teapot
This tea pot is a beautful gift for a tea lover. The large pot has a 7 cup capacity. It is beautifully detailed and has an easy pour handle. This gorgeous tea pot is hand made in Poland in a traditional style.
Paddywax Apothecary Collection Scented Soy Wax Jar Candle, 8-Ounce, Orange Zest & Bergamot
- This lovely soy wax candle uses natural fragrances for its orange and bergamot scent. It provides up to 60 hours of burn time and has an antique look in it's brown glass jar. These candles are made in the USA.
Inviktus Silver Birds Tree Jewelry Stand
This gorgeous jewelry holder will look great on your cousin's dresser or bathroom counter. The tree shaped jewelry holder will keep bracelets, earrings, and neckalces organized and easy to access while at the same time looking beautiful in its own right. The tree also represents the family tree that you and your cousin share.
Skinfood Egg White Pore Foam
Spoil your cousin with a gift that will nourish and smooth her skin. This egg white pre foam is designed to refine pores and smooths fine lines for a lovely complexion. It is packed with vitamins and minerals that actually feed her skin.
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
If your cousin is a Potter fan, he or she will love the chance to code their very own wand. This coding kit comes with a real wand and works with an iPad or other tablet. They can program swishes and flicks in order to move objects around on the screen.
‘Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits’ by Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's memoir is a great feel-good gift for your cousin. Her grandmother always told her that Southern women are "whiskey in a teacup" - Ornamental on the outside, but strong and fiery inside. This book is about how Reese's southern heritage informs her life, and is a cute and sweet read.
‘Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat’ by Chrissy Teigen
This fun cookbook is a great choice for anyone who loves food - Whether they know how to cook or not! Chrissy Teigan is an all around food aficionado, and if your cousin is a fan of hers she will know that Chrissy loves to eat good food. This cookbook contains allof her and John Legend's favorite recipes, from eggs to Thai noodles.
Oh! Nuts Chocolate Covered Cookie Gift Baskets
Edible gifts are great for any occasion and any recipient. This delectable gift from Oh! Nuts containes 20 different chocolate-dipped oreo cookies with various decorations and toppings. Your cousin will definitely appreciate this indulgence on Christmas!
Bean Box 6 Month Subscription
BeanBox is a monthly subscription service that delivers samples of fresh roasted coffee beans from some of Seattles top artisan roasters. This 6 month subscription is the gift that keeps on giving!
Hofdeco Cotton Linen French Country Vintage Decorative Lumbar Pillow Cover
These adrable Paris themed lumbar pillow covers are a nice gift for anyone who likes French Country or vintage design. This is a set of two, perfect for a couch or bedroom. You can also choose from 12 other designs with bees and French imagery.
Telechron The Noyes Mid-Century Clock, Walnut/Silver
If your cousin appreciates Midcentury design, they will love this decorative wall clock. This clock is a functional piece of art, with a chrome face and walnut accents. The sunburst design will add charm to any room.
Design Tree Home Acapulco Indoor/Outdoor Lounge Chair
An acpulco chair would make a great gift foryour cousin if they appreciate good design and fun colors. This classic chair comes in green, blue, black, white or rainbow. It is high quality, durable and weatherproof so it can be used indoors or out.
Sunflora Picnic Backpack
This picnic backpack has all of the supplies needed for a four person picnic, including wine glasses! It features a full set of silverware, plates, glasses, napkins, cutting board, corkscrew and knife as well as a bottle holder and picnic blanket. This is a nice gift for anyone who likes to enjoy the finer things in life in the great outdoors.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
This Christmas, give your cousin the gift of caffeine. This coffee maker lets you create barista quality espresso drinks with the push of a button. It can brew 5 different sizes of single serve coffee, or iced coffee and lattes. This is a bundle that comes with a milk frother as well.
Stonewashed Turkish Peshtemal
Peshtemals are Turkish towels made of 100% woven cotton. They are lightweight, super absorbant, and make great beach towels, picnic blankets, or even light throw blankets. This stonewashed version is a gorgeous gift your cousin will love.
Madras Collections Organic Cotton Flour Sack Dish Towel
This set of organic cotton dish towels is a nice, practical gift. The towels have a natural, unbleached look and come in 10 different colors. Each set includes 8 multi purpose towels.
Stone & Beam Transitional Chunky Cable Knit Throw
This chunky knit blanket is inspired by cozy sweaters and just begs for you to curl up with it on the couch with hot chocolate and a good movie. Your cousin will love this soft and cozy blanket for Christmas! It comes in three colors (grey, blue, pink) and is made of 100% soft cotton.
Pashmina Scarf
Buying gifts for cousins can sometimes be difficult if you do not spend much time together. Pashminas make great gifts because they are cozy, functional, and fit any style. This is the perfect multipurpose scarf to keep her warm this winter.
Moon Cats MoonCats Men’s 100% Cashmere Hoodie
This cozy sweater is a gift your cousing will appreciate. It may look like an ordinary hoodie but it is made of 100% soft, warm cashmere. This low key sweater will keep him extra warm and cozy. It is perfect for anyone with a casual style.
Cowin Noise Cancelling Headphones
Headphones make awesome gifts for men and women and people of all ages. Everyone loves to listen to music, podcasts, books on tape or whatever their preference is with privacy and clarity. These sleek headphones from Cowin come in 7 different colors, are noise cacelling, and have excellent sound quality with soft ear cushions.
Market Basket
Baskets make great gifts - You can fill them full of fun things your cousin will appreciate, or you can give the basket itself as a useful and stylish gift. This basket is hand made by weavers in Africa and each one is unique in its color and pattern. It will arrive flat, but ou can easily reshape it just by getting it wet before you give it as a gift.
Cute Marshmallow Shaped Hot Chocolate Mugs
These adorable mugs are the perfect gift for your cousin who loves cute things. This set of four hot chocolate mugs features cute faces on small sized mugs that fit perfectly in your hand. They are perfect for sipping hot cocoa together on Christmas!
Whitley’s Peanut Brittle
Edible gifts are sometimes the best choice for Christmas, especially if you are buing for someone you are not extremely close to. An edible gift like this delicious peanut brittle guarantees that they will enjoy the gift, without feeling obligated to use it or have it take up space in their home. This peanut brittle is genuine handmade and great for anyone who loves this delicious treat.
Acrylic Jewelry and Cosmetic Storage Case
If your cousin loves makeup and jewelry, she will definitely appreciate this jewelry and cosmetics case. This case features 11 drawers, a lipstick organizer, and different sized compartmets to store all of her pieces in an easily accessible, clear case.
VAHDAM, Chai Tea Private Reserve TRIO
Ths tea set from Vahdam Teas is curated by Oprah WInfrey and is included on her Favorite Things 2018 list. It features three of her favorite chais from Vahdam's exclusive tea line, including Ginger Chai, Maharani Oolong Chai & Sweet Cinnamon Chai.
Simple Modern 40oz & 64oz Summit Water Bottle
Everyone needs a good waterbottle, and this gift wll help your cousin stay hydrated without leaching chemicals as plastic water bottles do. This stanless steel, powder coated bottle comes in over 20 color choices and two sizes. This is a great gift for anyone with an active lifestyle.
Best Cousins Forever – Soy Candle Gift
This sweet and cute handmade candle is the perfect gift for yoru cousin. She will think of you every time she lights it. It says "Best Cousins Forever" on one side an dyou can add a personalized message to the back, or use one of the premade messages from the designer.
Zodiac Jewelry Constellation Star Necklace
This zodiac necklace is a gorgeos gift for your cousin. Show her how well you know and appreciate her with a charming neckalce featuring her soziac constellation. This necklace comes in every zodiac sign and different metallic hues.
GLAM ”Forever Family” Bangle Hook Bracelet
This bracelet is simple, elegant and will fit any woman's style. It features a small sentimental message that will touch your cousin's heart - Forever Family. Choose from gold, silver or rose gold.