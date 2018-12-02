45 Best Gifts for Cousins: The Ultimate Xmas List (2018)

Our Review

This beautiful sterling silvernecklace represents the interlocking lives and hearts of cousins. The label has a lovely piece of writing about cousins on it-

Cousins

Cousins are the best of both worlds; they are family and friends

at the same time. No one will ever understand your crazy family

the way they do. Cousins are the first friends you make in your life

and the only friends guaranteed to stay with you for the rest of it.

FRIENDS ARE FOREVER COUSINS ARE FOR LIFE