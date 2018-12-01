Adm. Scott Stearney Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

United States Navy admiral Scott Stearney was found dead in his apartment in Bahrain on Saturday.

Stearney was the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet. Though Kearney’s death is being investigated, officials have confirmed that there’s no evidence of foul play, per CNN.

Here’s what you need to know about Stearney’s death:

1. Stearney Was Found Dead in His Apartment in Bahrain on Saturday

Stearney, the Vice Admiral in charge of the military’s operations in the Middle East, was found inside of his apartment in Bahrain. It’s unclear if anyone else was with him, and his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Though there is no foul play suspected, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are cooperating on an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

2. Stearney Will Now Be Replaced by Rear Adm. Paul Schlise

According to CNN, Rear Adm. Paul Schlise will replace Stearney for the immediate future. Schlise is the acting commander of the Fifth Fleet. However, Vice Adm. Jim Malloy has been deployed to take interim command until the permanent successor is chosen, and should arrive in Bahrain by Sunday.

3. READ: U.S. Navy Statement on Stearney’s Surprising Death

The U.S. Navy released a statement on Stearney’s death shortly following the official announcement. You can read it here, as written by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson:

Team, it’s my sad duty to inform you that today the Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer and I were told that Vice Adm. Scott Stearney, our commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet, was found deceased in his residence in Bahrain today. This is devastating news for the Stearney family, for the team at 5th Fleet, and for the entire U.S. Navy. Scott Stearney was a decorated naval warrior. He was a devoted husband and father, and he was a good friend to all of us. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are cooperating on the investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected. Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, the deputy commander of 5th Fleet, has assumed command and is maintaining continuity in our responsibilities and posture in the U.S. 5th Fleet. I ask that you keep the Stearney family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they navigate through these very difficult times. We will keep you informed as we learn more. Thank you very much.

4. Stearney Had Only Taken Over His Position in May

Stearney, who was the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet, had just taken over this position in May.

Previous to that position, Stearney served as director of operations at U.S. Central Command since May 2016. He graduated from and also served as an instructor at the Navy Fighter Weapons School.

5. Stearney Graduated From the University of Notre Dame in 1982, & Entered Flight Training for the Navy Immediately After

Stearney, a native of Chicago, graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1982. Immediately following that, he entered flight training and became a Naval Aviator in 1984.