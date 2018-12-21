Will My Social Security Be Affected by the Government Shutdown?

Social security and medicare benefits should not be affected by the 2018 government shutdown, if the government does shut down at midnight on Saturday, December 22.

According to the social security shutdown contingency plan, as of September 2018, the core programs and benefits of social security should remain in place, even in the event of a shutdown. This is because social security, medicare, and medicaid are all considered “mandatory spending” by the federal government, and not affected by the appropriations process each year. As a result, core programs like medicare, disability claims, or appeals over benefits should all be functioning through the shutdown as well.

Here’s what you need to know about what will be affected by the 2018 government shutdown, should it take place, and what won’t:

Over 400,000 Federal Workers Will Continue to Work, But They Won’t Receive Pay

Thank you to our GREAT Republican Members of Congress for your VOTE to fund Border Security and the Wall. The final numbers were 217-185 and many have said that the enthusiasm was greater than they have ever seen before. So proud of you all. Now on to the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

According to CNBC, around 420,000 federal workers at agencies including the FBI, TSA, DEA, and Department of Homeland Security will continue to work without a regular paycheck, and might be without a paycheck for weeks, depending on how long the shutdown could take.

What’s more, CNBC notes that an additional approximate 380,000 federal workers would be placed on temporary leave without receiving pay, including many workers for NASA and the Department of Commerce. Included in that list of employees would be those who work for the Forest and National Park services, those who work for the IRS, and those who work for Housing and Urban Development.

Here are the federal departments that will be shut down if the government shutdown takes place:

Department of the Treasury

Department of Agriculture

Homeland Security Department

Department of the Interior

Department of State

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Transportation

Department of Commerce

Department of Justice

How Long Will the 2018 Government Shut Down Last for, if it Does Take Place?

President Trump was supposed to head to Mar-a-Lago tomorrow afternoon for his holiday vacation. No departure on the schedule though as a partial government shutdown becomes widely expected in Washington. pic.twitter.com/HO16QBPRDp — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 21, 2018

There is no law that mandates the limit of a government shutdown. What’s more, POTUS tweeted early in the morning on Friday, December 21, that the shutdown could take a “very long time,” if Democratic Senators don’t vote for a bill that includes border wall funding.

He wrote, “The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!”

The Post Office Will Still Be Operational During a Government Shutdown, if That Occurs

You don’t have to worry about your holiday packages arriving on time, should the government shutdown. According to Vox, the Post Office will continue to run as usual, because it’s sourced by an independent source of revenue, and therefore isn’t impacted by the annual appropriations process.