Will My Social Security Be Affected by the Government Shutdown?

Social security and medicare benefits should not be affected by the 2018 government shutdown, if the government does shut down at midnight on Saturday, December 22.
According to the social security shutdown contingency plan, as of September 2018, the core programs and benefits of social security should remain in place, even in the event of a shutdown. This is because social security, medicare, and medicaid are all considered “mandatory spending” by the federal government, and not affected by the appropriations process each year. As a result, core programs like medicare, disability claims, or appeals over benefits should all be functioning through the shutdown as well.
Here’s what you need to know about what will be affected by the 2018 government shutdown, should it take place, and what won’t:
Over 400,000 Federal Workers Will Continue to Work, But They Won’t Receive Pay
According to CNBC, around 420,000 federal workers at agencies including the FBI, TSA, DEA, and Department of Homeland Security will continue to work without a regular paycheck, and might be without a paycheck for weeks, depending on how long the shutdown could take.
What’s more, CNBC notes that an additional approximate 380,000 federal workers would be placed on temporary leave without receiving pay, including many workers for NASA and the Department of Commerce. Included in that list of employees would be those who work for the Forest and National Park services, those who work for the IRS, and those who work for Housing and Urban Development.
Here are the federal departments that will be shut down if the government shutdown takes place:
- Department of the Treasury
- Department of Agriculture
- Homeland Security Department
- Department of the Interior
- Department of State
- Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Department of Transportation
- Department of Commerce
- Department of Justice
How Long Will the 2018 Government Shut Down Last for, if it Does Take Place?
There is no law that mandates the limit of a government shutdown. What’s more, POTUS tweeted early in the morning on Friday, December 21, that the shutdown could take a “very long time,” if Democratic Senators don’t vote for a bill that includes border wall funding.
He wrote, “The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!”
The Post Office Will Still Be Operational During a Government Shutdown, if That Occurs
You don’t have to worry about your holiday packages arriving on time, should the government shutdown. According to Vox, the Post Office will continue to run as usual, because it’s sourced by an independent source of revenue, and therefore isn’t impacted by the annual appropriations process.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Hey democrats ! Please give our President our wall ….because a wall is a little more security against terrorist,sex predators, drug carriers and sanctuary cities . Sanctuary cities are an incubator for gang activity and slave labor.
Seems like democrats support all that is ripping this country apart.