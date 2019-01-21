Alyssa Waldon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alyssa Waldon is a Chicago woman charged with sexually assaulting her 16-month-old son, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Waldon, 30, was charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault.

According to the report, the child’s father reported that he witnessed Waldon assaulting the toddler after a shower on January 8 of 2018. She was charged more than a year later.

Waldon was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 5.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Child’s Father Said Alyssa Waldon Sexually Assaulted Their 16-Month-Old Son

The child’s father reported that Waldon sexually assaulted their child to police, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Mullner said in court Thursday that the father alerted authorities after he walked into a room and saw Waldon assaulting the child after a shower.

The incident happened on January 8, 2018, Mullner said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital to be examined.

2. Waldon Was Charged With Sexual Assault More Than a Year Later

Waldon was charged with sexually assaulting the child more than a year later.

Chicago Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill told The Chicago Tribune that members of a US Marshal’s fugitive task force arrested Waldman Wednesday afternoon on West Dakin Street in the Dunning neighborhood.

Waldon, 30, was charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault.

3. Waldon Was Denied Bail

Woman charged with sexually assaulting her 16-month-old son https://t.co/rP2j3ki0Fh pic.twitter.com/bwDSleQKgk — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 19, 2019

Judge Stephanie K. Miller denied Waldon bail Wednesday.

According to court records, Waldon’s most recent home address was listed in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

She is scheduled to appear in court on February 5.

4. Waldon is a Former Basketball Star

Waldon is a graduate of Chicago State University, according to her Facebook profile.

Waldon was a starting guard for the women’s basketball team for three years.

According to the Chicago State University Athletics website, Waldon was named one of the top 50 players in Wisconsin when she was in high school.

At Chicago State, she averaged 10.6 points per game over three years.

In December 2009, she was named the Great West player of the week, Madison.com reported.

“This is the first weekly honor this season for Waldon and the second conference accolade of her career,” the outlet reported.

5. Waldon’s Facebook Profile Says She Studied Nursing

According to Waldon’s Facebook profile, she attended Sun Prairie High School in Wisconsin before enrolling at Chicago State University.

According to the page, she majored in Liberal studies at the school.

The page says she also studied at the Chamberlain College of Nursing.

