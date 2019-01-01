Georgia Teen Kills Self After Accidentally Shooting & Killing Friend While Showing New Gun

The Gwinnett (Georgia) Police Department said Tuesday that a teen who accidentally shot and killed a friend while showing off a new gun, minutes later took his own life.

It was initially reported that on New Year’s Eve, at around 3 in the afternoon, a group of four friends was hanging out in a “cramped” and “makeshift” backyard shed in Lawrenceville, Georgia when one, identified as Devin Hodges, 15, “displayed a handgun” and “another male was shot.”

The other male was Chad Carless, 17. Hodges and the two other boys fled, but one called 911 and when police arrived, Carless was dead, and then, officers heard a gunshot. Police said Hodges had killed himself with the handgun.

Here are the details about this afternoon’s shooting on Riverlanding Circle. pic.twitter.com/3q9HDOA0QS — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 1, 2019

“The Gwinnett Police Department is still investigating a tragic sequence of events from earlier this afternoon. Detectives have learned the identities of the two males as well as more details into how the incident unfolded. After multiple interviews from witnesses, detectives learned one of the males, Devin Hodges, 15, was showing the group a handgun when he accidentally fired a shot. The shot struck his friend, Chad Carless, 17, sitting next to him in the cramped shed. Carless succumbed to his injuries before help could arrive,” police wrote.

“As officers were arriving on the scene, Hodges was seen running between two homes where he then took his own life with the handgun. Detectives will continue to gather information into the case.”

The neighborhood, an “unincorporated” village of 30,000, a suburb of Atlanta, around 30 minutes northeast of downtown, is a just-middle-class community. The killing and suicide occurred on the 1800 block of Riverlanding Circle.

This is a developing story.