Courtney Wallace: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Courtney Wallace is a West Virginia woman charged with fatally stabbing her girlfriend’s mother and sexually abusing her body, WOWK-TV reports.

Wallace, 21, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse Thursday.

Police said in a complaint that Wallace fatally stabbed Cherri Simpson inside a house Thursday afternoon.

Police said Wallace sexually abused Simpson’s body after she stabbed her and urinated on the floor near the body.

Police found Wallace partially nude and covered in blood when officers arrived.

Simpson was found lying on the floor with stab wounds to her torso.

Wallace is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say a ‘Scuffle’ Led to The Stabbing

Police reported that a woman was critically injured at a St. Albans, West Virginia home on Thursday afternoon, WSAZ reported.

Police said that a “scuffle” led to a stabbing at the home.

Two women at the house were questioned. They were identified as the suspect and the victim’s daughter. The suspect was friends with the victim’s daughter, police said.

WOWK-TV identified Wallace as the girlfriend of the victim’s daughter.

2. Courtney Wallace is Accused of Sexually Abusing Cheri Simpson’s Body

In a police complaint, officers said Wallace repeatedly stabbed Cherri Simpson in the torso and in her back.

Police said that Wallace sexually abused Simpson’s unresponsive body after stabbing her.

Police said that Wallace also urinated on the floor next to Simpson’s body.

Simpson was taken to a local hospital where she died from her wounds.

3. Police Found Wallace Partially Nude & Covered in Blood

When police arrived, they found Wallace naked from the chest down at the home.

Wallace was covered in blood, police said.

Simpson’s daughter told police that Wallace had left the bedroom with a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother.

“We’ve been to this address before, the public is not in danger,” Police Chief Joe Crawford told WSAZ. “It’s kind of a domestic type situation, so now we’re just following up on all the leads and interviewing all the witnesses or potential witnesses, trying to figure out what happened. We don’t know what the argument was over.”

4. Wallace Tried to Attack Officers, Police Say

Police said that Wallace attempted to flee from officers when they arrived at the home.

According to the police complaint, Wallace tried kicking the officers to get away.

Officers were able to gain control of Wallace and found Simpson’s body lying on the floor.

5. Wallace Was Charged With Murder & Sexual Abuse

Wallace was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse.

Wallace is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

She was denied bond, as is standard in murder cases in the state.

