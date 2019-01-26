Luisa Cutting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luisa Cutting, a college student in Virginia, is accused of stabbing her best friend and classmate to death almost 40 times with a butcher knife.

The 21-year-old Cutting now stands accused of murder in the death of Alexa Cannon, who died in a grisly stabbing attack in the off-campus apartment that the women shared as roommates. Her full name is Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting. Alexa, 20, attended Radford University with Cutting. The motive is not clear.

crews are cleaning the apt. where Luisa Cutting allegedly murdered her roommate yesterday. warrants say police came to this door, suspect was “covered in blood”&said”arrest me”and “I killed her” warrant says they looked into the apartment and saw the victim w/multiple stab wounds pic.twitter.com/iKBl9d8kEO — Cynthia Beasley (@CynthiaABC13) January 25, 2019

The women were described as best friends. “I’m lost for words, to be honest,” said Shelton Lewis, a Radford University junior who knew them both, to WBDJ-TV. “I really wanna know what was the motive behind it because they were best friends since Freshmen year, and that was in 2016. Now it’s 2019 and this has happened.”

A picture that Cannon posted on Facebook with Cutting shows the women’s closeness:

1. Police Say That the Victim Died From ‘Multiple Stab Wounds’ & Had a Butcher Knife Sticking Out of Her Mouth

The Radford Police Department said in a statement that they found the victim dead of multiple stab wounds.

“On January 24, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. the Radford City Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Clement Street in reference to a 911 call,” the statement says. “Upon arrival officers located a deceased female who had multiple stab wounds. The victim is not being identified at this point, due to identification and next of kin notification.” She was later named as Alexa Cannon in multiple news reports, though.

After an investigation, says the statement, “officers have made an arrest in this incident. Luisa I. Cutting, age 21, from Jeffersonton, VA, has been charged with violating Virginia Code 18.2-32- Murder in the second degree. No further information will be released at this point. Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at (540)-731-3624, or email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.”

A search warrant obtained by Roanoke.com contained more specific, grisly details. The search warrant said that, when found, Cannon “had a butcher knife sticking out of her mouth.”

2. Alexa Cannon Wrote on Instagram That Everyone Should Pray That She & Cutting ‘Don’t Kill Each Other This Year’

Judging from their social media accounts, the two women had a once close relationship. However, one fairly recent Instagram post by Cannon is now chilling in retrospect.

On Instagram, Cannon wrote along with a photo of her with Cutting, “I met this girl two years ago online and somehow we ended up living across from each other for a year, this summer she was equivalent to my mom in Cancun. And unimaginably she still puts up with me and now we’re living together next year. Love you more Lu and everyone pray that we don’t kill each other this year. ❤️🙏🏽”

The post dates to March 2018.

Luisa responded, “Love you my love ❤️.”

According to WFIR, officers “seized pills, smoking devices and grinders from Cutting’s bedroom along with a brown chalk-like substance from the kitchen,” per a search warrant.

3. Cutting Filled Her Facebook Page With Selfies, Including One Calling Herself a ‘Devilette’

On Facebook, Luisa Cutting wrote that she studies at Radford University, went to Culpeper County High, lives in Culpeper, Virginia, and is from Dallas, Texas. She wrote that she started attending Radford in 2016.

She filled her Facebook page with selfies and the occasional picture with family. She responded to some comments in Spanish. “You’re so beautiful inside and out,” a friend wrote with one selfie.

She wrote about fostering a rescue dog, writing, “As most of you know this past year I was given a blessing. Meet Rex! Or as I love to call him, Rexie aka Cutie Patootie!! Rex has had a very difficult past mostly living outside on a chain. Through Radford Pound Pals he was saved and given lots of love! This past fall I was able to be one of his foster moms ❤️ I first met Rex last year and fell in love with him instantly. He is so affectionate, caring, goofy!!, a little stubborn as most dogs are 😉 We all have lonely nights,low nights. Rex was always by my side he always knew if I was sad or upset and would come hug me let me know it was all okay..”

She added, “…this boy was such a blessing!! Sadly being a college student always moving I am not able to give him what he needs! He loves running going, on lots of walks and peanut butter (he also likes tortillas they’re such a treat) he needs someone who will be patience with him as he is still learning! I’m asking all my Facebook friends if you know an experience dog family please let me know! Rex is looking for his HOME ❤️ He is up for adoption through Pound Pals of Radford.”

4. Cutting Was President of a Student Group & Cannon Was Studying Psychology

On Facebook, in September 2018, Luisa shared a joking meme of actress Amy Poehler that read, “There are no consequences to my actions anymore.”

She wrote, “Seeing this all over social media today thought I’d leave it here for y’all.”

Cannon wrote on Facebook: “So incredibly proud of my best friend, Luisa Cutting for becoming Latinos Student Alliance’s President! I know you’re going to be amazing with everything you do! Love you more!!”

Here’s another photo of Alexa Cannon:

In a campus-wide email, the university president said that Alexa “was pursuing a degree in psychology and was planning to graduate next May. She was very involved on campus and was a proud member of several organizations. Like every Highlander, Alexa had a full life ahead of her, a life poised to make a great impact on those she would have encountered, the career she was pursuing and the communities in which she would have lived. Please join me in expressing the Radford family’s deepest sympathies and lasting condolences to the Cannon family and all of those impacted by Alexa’s passing and this inexcusable and heinous act.”

This fall, Cutting shared a Facebook fundraiser and wrote, “Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I’m raising money for Alzheimer’s Association and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support. I’ve included information about Alzheimer’s Association below.”

5. Cutting Is Accused of Meeting Police Covered With Blood

According to the search warrant obtained by Roanoke.com, when 911 was called, a dispatcher heard a woman yell and “making reference to a knife.”

When police showed up they saw Cutting “covered in blood. She turned around and put her hands behind her back and said, “Arrest me,” the search warrant said according to the newspaper.

She’s accused of confessing: “I killed her.”