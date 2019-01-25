Trump Ally Roger Stone Arrested in FBI Raid (VIDEO & DOCUMENTS)

Roger Stone, a political consultant and longtime ally to President Donald Trump, was arrested at his Florida home by FBI agents early Friday morning on charges including obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress. He is accused of interfering in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The indictment was part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone was scheduled to appear in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida today. He will likely be arraigned in Washington D.C. sometime next week. His attorney, Grant Smith, told Politico that Stone will plead not guilty.

The White House was quick to distance themselves from the situation. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Stone’s arrest “has nothing to do with the president.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Roger Stone is Accused of Lying to Congress About His Knowledge of Wikileaks Releases & Trying to Intimidate Another Witness

Stone has long been a subject of interest to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, particularly because of his connection to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. According to the 24-page indictment, Stone was allegedly aware that Wikileaks had acquired “information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign.” You can read the entire 24-page indictment embedded above.

The indictment goes on to say that “senior Trump campaign officials” urged Stone to keep them informed about upcoming Wikileaks releases. Wikileaks is referred to as “Organization 1” in the document.

Roger Stone’s legal issues center around testimony he made to Congress. He testified behind closed doors before the House Intelligence Committee on September 26, 2017, which was investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Stone is accused of lying to the committee about his interactions with Wikileaks and “falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions.”

In that hearing, Stone denied knowing in advance that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had been hacked and that Wikileaks planned to release the stolen emails. Page 11 of the indictment reads:

In his opening statement, STONE stated, “These hearings are largely based on a yet unproven allegation that the Russian state is responsible for the hacking of the DNC and [the Clinton Campaign chairman] and the transfer of that information to [Organization 1].” STONE further stated that “[m]embers of this Committee” had made certain “assertions against me which must be rebutted here today,” which included “[t]he charge that I knew in advance about, and predicted, the hacking of Clinton campaign chairman[’s] email, [and] that I had advanced knowledge of the source or actual content of the [Organization 1] disclosures regarding Hillary Clinton.”

Stone also denied having possession of emails that proved he had been in contact with Julian Assange about the release of Clinton campaign emails. One example, listed in the indictment, is an email Stone received on August 2, 2016, that read in part: “Word is friend in embassy plans 2 more dumps. One shortly after I’m back. 2nd

in Oct. Impact planned to be very damaging.”

Stone allegedly passed this information on to the Trump campaign, according to prosecutors. “The email from STONE on or about October 3, 2016 to the supporter involved with the Trump Campaign, which read in part, ‘Spoke to my friend in London last night. The payload is still coming.'” Stone also allegedly told the campaign that Wikileaks was planning to release “a load every week going forward.”

Between October 7 and November 7 of 2016, Wikileaks released “over 50,000 stolen documents” that had been “stolen from the personal email account of the Clinton Campaign chairman.” The campaign chairman was John Podesta. Another clue that Stone allegedly knew ahead of time that Wikileaks would release these stolen documents came from his own Twitter feed. In a since-deleted tweet posted on August 21, 2016, Stone wrote that it would soon be “Podesta’s time in the barrel.”

Podesta reacted to Stone’s arrest with his own Twitter post on Friday morning. He wrote that it was “Rogers’s time in the barrel—and it’s headed over Niagara Falls.”

Stone Faces Seven Federal Charges Including Obstruction & Making False Statements

Roger Stone is charged on seven counts. Count One is listed as “Obstruction of Proceeding.” This charge stemmed from the testimony he gave before Congress.

Counts 2-6 have are for making false statements. Stone is accused of lying about possessing emails discussing Julian Assange, being in direct contact with Assange, and discussing planned Wikileaks dumps with a senior member of the Trump campaign.

Count 7 is witness tampering. Stone is accused of trying to intimidate a witness who had also allegedly been in contact with Assange: radio host Randy Credico, who is referenced as “Person 2” in the indictment.

The indictment alleges that Stone “attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony to and withhold pertinent information from the investigations.” Stone allegedly pushed Credico to “testify falsely” before Congress or to refuse to testify by “invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.” In communications with “Person 2,” Stone made a reference to the “Godfather” movies. Stone also stated that he would not be able to invoke his own fifth amendment rights, presumably because of his relationship with President Trump. That part of the indictment on page 19 reads:

“On multiple occasions, including on or about December 1, 2017, STONE told Person 2 that Person 2 should do a “Frank Pentangeli” before HPSCI in order to avoid contradicting STONE’s testimony. Frank Pentangeli is a character in the film The Godfather: Part II, which both STONE and Person 2 had discussed, who testifies before a congressional committee and in that testimony claims not to know critical information that he does in fact know.

On or about December 1, 2017, STONE texted Person 2, “And if you turned over anything to the FBI you’re a fool.” Later that day, Person 2 texted STONE, “You need to amend your testimony before I testify on the 15th.” STONE responded, “If you testify you’re a fool. Because of tromp I could never get away with a certain

[sic] my Fifth Amendment rights but you can. I guarantee you you are the one who gets indicted for perjury if you’re stupid enough to testify.”

Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, told CNN that he was confident Stone would be found innocent of the charges. He told the network, “They found no Russian collusion or they would have charged him with it. Roger Stone is vindicated by the fact there was no Russian collusion.”

3. Report: Roger Stone Answered the Door For FBI Agents Wearing His Pajamas

Roger Stone clearly did not know the arrest was imminent. According to CNN, which captured the arrest on camera and is embedded above, Stone answered the door wearing his pajamas and glasses. Agents arrived at Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale before 6 a.m. on January 25, 2019. In the video, you can hear an agent pound on the door and shout, “FBI! Open the door!”

Former professional football player Chad Johnson, who used to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and now lives in Fort Lauderdale, is a neighbor of Stone’s and witnessed the arrest. He shared on Twitter, “FBI arrested my neighbor Roger before my morning jog, I’ve only seen sh*t like that in movies, crazy to start to my Friday.”