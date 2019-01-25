Yossi Adler & Jennie Adler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yossi Adler, Jennie Adler, and their 19-month-old daughter were kicked off an American Airlines flight. The airline said it booted them because passengers complained of body odor, an allegation they dispute.

The Adlers told WPLG that they were vacationing in Miami and were set to fly home to Detroit Wednesday when they were escorted off the plane.

Yossi Adler told the news station that the airline told them passengers had complained about their body odor.

“There’s no body odor that we have,” Yossi Adler said. “There’s nothing wrong with us.”

Adler said he wants to know the real reason they were kicked off the flight.

“I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth,” he said. “What was it?”

1. Yossi Adler and Jennie Adler Were Kicked Off American Airlines Flight Over ‘Body Odor’

Yossi Adler told WPLG that he was vacationing in Miami with his wife Jennie and their 19-month-old daughter. After they boarded their American Airlines flight to head back to Detroit on Wednesday, a flight attendant asked them to get off the flight.

“All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, ‘Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we’re not letting you back on,'” Adler recalled.

“They said, ‘Sir, people have complained that you have body odor,'” Adler later told NBC News on Thursday. “I said: ‘Excuse me? I need to get home. There is no body odor on me.'”

2. The Airline Did Not Return Their Luggage

Jennie Adler told WPLG that they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane but she says that did not happen.

The family was left with just the clothes on their backs.

“They have our car seat, stroller, everything,” Jennie Adler said.

3. American Airlines Says ‘Body Odor’ Caused Incident

The airline told WPLG in a statement that “body odor” was the reason the family was kicked off.

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor,” the statement said.

“They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday,” it said.

4. Yossi Adler Thinks They Were Kicked Off For Being Jewish

A video Yossi Adler shot of him arguing with the ground crew after they were taken off the plane shows him questioning whether they were kicked off for religious reasons.

“There’s a religious reason for some reason that they’re kicking me off the plane. We don’t have odor, OK? Nobody here has odor,” Adler says in the video.

“Now you told me for religious reasons you don’t shower, is that what you said?” an employee asks.

“No I didn’t!” Yossi Adler responded. “I shower every day. I said you kicked me off because of religious reasons.”

5. Jennie Adler Says The Incident Was ‘Embarassing’

Jennie Adler told WPLG the family was humiliated by the incident and asked others if they “smelled.’

“We stopped several people in the airport and, it’s embarrassing, but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling,” she told the station.

Yossi Adler rejected the airline’s explanation and wants to know the “real” reason they were kicked off.

“I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth,” he said. “What was it?”

