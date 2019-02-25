Ice Tsunami: Photos & Videos Near Lake Erie

A strange phenomenon dubbed an “ice tsunami” rose up near Lake Erie on the Niagara River on Sunday. Read on to see photos and videos and learn more.

The tsunami was caused by high winds pushing large chunks of ice over a retaining wall. This prompted evacuations on Sunday in parts of New York, Fox News reported. The Niagara Parks Police shared this video:

@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey…. pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019

Winds in Buffalo reached up to 75 mph, causing damage to trees and power lines on Sunday. On the Hoover Beach area in Hamburg, some residents took part in voluntary evacuations because of the ice tsunami. Ice as high as 25 to 30 feet approached homes, threatening extensive damage.

Here’s one video, shared on YouTube by Superman. This video showed ice crashing over the brick wall at Mather Arch Park in Fort Erie, Superman wrote.

Cody Law shared these photos from the Niagra River in Fort Erie on Sunday. He wrote: “An incredible sight along the Niagara River in Fort Erie as strong winds from today’s storm have pushed hundreds of chunks of ice on shore over barriers.”

An incredible sight along the Niagara River in Fort Erie as strong winds from today’s storm have pushed hundreds of chunks of ice on shore over barriers. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/QYgHa7PcQb — Cody Law (@CodyLaw1) February 24, 2019

David Piano shared these photos.

The Town of Hamburg Emergency Services shared a dramatic photo showing the need for a voluntary evacuation. The general public was asked to stay away from Hoover Beach on Sunday.

Here’s another video showing the power of the ice tsunami.

And another video from a different perspective:

The weather system could still cause winds up to 60 mph or higher on Monday, Fox News warned.