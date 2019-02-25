Natacha Jaitt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Natacha Jaitt is a former Playboy model who was found dead in Argentina Saturday after she warned she was in danger for exposing a VIP pedophile ring, The Bueno Aires Times reports.

Jaitt’s body was found naked in a bed with cocaine residue in her nose as a private party house just north of Buenos Aires, police said.

Jaitt, who apparently died of a drug overdose, had been at a party the previous night with a friend, police said.

The 41-year-old former Spanish Big Brother contestant and mother-of-two previously claimed she had received threats and was “raped,” The Daily Mail reported.

Jaitt warned on Twitter that she was “killed” if she was found dead of suspicious circumstances.

“WARNING: I am not going to commit suicide, I am not going to take too much cocaine and drown in a bath, or shoot myself,” she wrote last April “So if this happens, IT WASN’T ME. Save this Tweet.”

Her brother claimed that Jaitt did not take drugs because they caused reactions from her prescribed medications.

Her lawyer and her brother allege Jaitt was murdered.

Police are investigating her death and have identified five people who had been with Jaitt in the hours before she died.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Natacha Jaitt Was Found Dead in Bed After a Party

#ARGENTINA #Jaitt #NatashaJaitt Natacha Jaitt's body was found in a bed at the Xanadú party salon in La Ñata, in the Tigre district, north of Buenos Aires City.https://t.co/ebDADYBmo9 — Buenos Aires Times (@theBAtimes) February 25, 2019

Jaitt, 41, was found dead in a bed at the Xanadú party salon just north of Buenos Aires, police told The Buenos Aires Times.

Police told the outlet they have questioned Xanadu owner Guillermo Gonzalo Rigoni, his friend Gaspar Esteba Fonolla, electrician Gustavo Andrés Bartolín, Jaitt’s producer and associate Raúl de Jesús Velaztiqui Duarte, and a 19-year-old woman named Luana Micaela M.

Police said Jaitt attended a party at the home the previous night with a friend and was found dead the next morning.

2. Police Believe Jaitt Died of Drug Overdose

The Buenos Aires Times cited unconfirmed reports that Jaitt died after consuming excessive amounts of cocaine, LSD, and champagne.

The Times noted that those closest to Jaitt insisted that the model had stopped consuming drugs.

An autopsy showed that Jaitt suffered multiple organ failure but no signs of a struggle, The Daily Mail reported.

Cocaine residue was found in her nose, the outlet reported.

Her death is thought to have been caused by a stroke produced by ingesting cocaine and alcohol, the report said.

3. Jaitt Previously Warned of VIP Pedophile Ring

Jaitt’s death comes after she made allegations in 2018 that dozens of high-profile celebrities and athletes were involved in a VIP pedophile ring.

She alleged that the ring involved people from Argentinian soccer clubs including Independiente and River.

She claimed to have evidence that some celebrities were involved in child prostitution.

4. Jaitt Claimed She Was in Danger of Being Murdered Under Suspicious Circumstances

Natacha Jaitt Tweet – "Notice: I will not commit suicide. I won’t be bought off or drown in a bath tub, nor will I shoot myself in the head. So, if that happens: I wasn’t me. Save this tweet." https://t.co/ttAFS2qoS4 pic.twitter.com/oEWl5mikuZ — Complicit Clergy (@complicitclergy) February 24, 2019

After coming forward with her allegations about the alleged pedophile ring, Jaitt warned on Twitter that if she were found dead from mysterious circumstances, she was murdered and did kill herself.

“WARNING: I am not going to commit suicide, I am not going to take too much cocaine and drown in a bath, or shoot myself. So if this happens, IT WASN’T ME. Save this Tweet,” she wrote in Spanish.

5. Jaitt’s Brother and Lawyer Believe She May Have Been Murdered

Jaitt’s brother and her lawyer alleged that Jaitt may have been murdered, The Daily Mail reported.

Her brother claimed that Jaitt would not have consumed cocaine because it would have caused a bad reaction from the prescription medication she was taking.

Jaitt is survived by her two children.

READ NEXT: Ex-Campaign Worker Accuses Donald Trump of Kissing Her Without Consent in 2016