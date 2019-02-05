Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union Response Live Stream: Watch His SOTU 2019 Rebuttal Online

If you’re wanting to watch Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union response tonight, then your best bet is to watch it right here in the video embedded above. Just note that the time the video is scheduled to begin is likely not going to be the actual time that Sanders’ response starts. Sanders has said that his speech will begin after Stacey Abrams’ official Democrat response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Donald Trump’s State of the Union will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and will last at least an hour, ending at 10 p.m. Eastern at the earliest. Last year, Trump’s State of the Union ended at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, making it the third-longest SOTU speech in American history. The year before, Trump’s address to Congress ended at 10:09 p.m. Eastern. Each time, Sanders’ live stream began about 30 minutes later. This year it might start a little later than that, depending on how long Abrams’ speech goes.

Stacey Abrams is a great choice to deliver the Democratic response. I'm very much looking forward to her speech. For the third year in a row, following the Democratic rebuttal I'll be on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube to respond to Trump. https://t.co/4xOCjkNwtF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 4, 2019

Whenever Sanders’ speech begins, you can watch it in the video embedded above. And while you’re waiting, you can enjoy Sanders’ responses from the previous two years. First, here’s his response in 2018. That response was about 21 minutes long.

In 2017, Bernie gave a 14-minute long response in a video that he posted to Facebook. You can watch that video below too:

Sanders isn’t the Democrats’ official choice for a State of the Union response. That honor goes to Stacey Abrams. She’s the first African-American woman to ever give a formal response to a President’s address, ABC News reported. She was also the first African-American woman nominated for governor by a major political party.

She recently ran for governor of Georgia and lost in a close and hotly contested race in November. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp by about 1.4 percentage points, The Washington Times shared. In November, after contesting the election for about two weeks in hopes of forcing a runoff, she ended her race, but never technically conceded, CNN reported. She said at the time that she planned a federal lawsuit against Georgia for “gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections…”

Although Abrams will be giving the official State of the Union response, there’s also a lot of interest in Bernie Sanders’ response. And although Sanders wasn’t the Democratic nominee and he’s now an Independent in Congress again, he still has the ear of a big percentage of Democratic voters (not to mention independents.) It will be interesting to hear what he has to say and if there are any hints about whether he will run for President in 2020.