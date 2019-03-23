During San Diego Rally, Bernie Sanders Demands Trump Release Mueller Report to American People

Bernie Sanders was quick to address Robert Mueller’s report during his San Diego rally tonight. With a packed venue of thousands of people listening, Sanders demanded that President Donald Trump release Mueller’s report publicly. Simultaneously, his campaign released a petition seeking the same.

At the beginning of his speech, Bernie Sanders talked about Robert Mueller completing his report today. He pointed out that 36 people have been indicted through Mueller’s investigation, including six who were part of Trump’s campaign. And then he called for Trump to release Mueller’s report publicly.

I also know that it is absolutely imperative that the Trump administration make that report public as soon as possible. Nobody including the President of the United States is above the law. The American people have a right to know.”

Today, Robert Mueller delivered his completed report on the Trump-Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr. According to multiple reports, Barr has received the report and is currently reviewing it. Congress has been notified and may receive details about it this weekend. In a letter to the House and Senate judiciary committees, Barr wrote: “I am reviewing this report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

Sanders later told the crowd in San Diego that they were going to defeat Donald Trump “because we are going to put together an unprecedented grassroots effort, and I am really proud to tell you that as of today we have well over 1 million Americans in every state in the country who have signed up to work on this campaign, to roll up their sleeves to make sure that we win.”

During his rally, Sanders’ campaign also released a petition for people who want Trump to release Mueller’s report. The petition was sent to his supporters via email. You can sign the petition here.

It reads: “Petition: Release the Mueller Report to the American People. The American people deserve to know the extent of Russia’s attempts to undermine our American democracy and if our president colluded in that effort in any way. Sign our petition to call on Attorney General William Barr to release the full findings of the Mueller investigation to the American people as soon as possible.”

