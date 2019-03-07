Chelsa Wagner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsa Wagner, the Allegheny County Controller, has been arrested in Detroit after an incident involving the police. The Pennsylvania-based Democrat’s arrest was first reported by CBS Pittsburgh’s Andy Sheehan. Sheehan tweeted that no charges have been filed in the case.

Wagner’s lawyer told KDKA that his client was shoved to the flood by a Detroit cop, bruised, and then placed under arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wagner & Her Husband Were in Detroit to See Rapper Nas in Concert

Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were in Detroit to attend a concert, reports WPXI. The station adds that the incident in question occurred in a hotel hallway.

On his Facebook page, Mosley posted a photo showing him and Wagner at the concert, which saw the rapper accompanied by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He wrote in the caption, “Salute to my wife, possibly the only County Controller in the US who knows every lyric to Illmatic. #CantStop #WontStop.” “Illmatic” is a reference to Nas’ debut album.

2. Wagner Describes Herself as a ‘Love of Big Ideas & Equity for All’

According to the Controller’s official website, Wagner, 41, “brings a fresh, outside perspective focused on making County government more transparent and accountable to taxpayers” to the county’s top financial watchdog. Wagner has served in the office since 2012 having last won reelection in November 2015.

On her Twitter bio, Wagner writes, “Allegheny County’s independent fiscal watchdog. Lover of big ideas & equity for all + common sense & work ethic needed to get there.”

3. Wagner Previously Served as a State Rep for Pittsburgh’s Northside

Wagner says on her LinkedIn page that she is the first woman to lead the county’s controller’s office. Formerly, Wagner represented Pittsburgh’s northside in the state’s legislature between 2006 and 2011. She won 55 percent of the vote against incumbent Michael Diven, who had switched to the Republican party shortly before the election.

4. Wagner Is the First Democrat to Have a Child While Holding Office’

Wagner notes on her LinkedIn page that she was the “first Democrat to have a child while serving, I remain dedicated to the cause of promoting women in politics and am active with many organizations to promote women candidates.” Upon becoming elected as controller, Wagner resigned her position as a state house representative. Wagner was also an attorney in private practice prior to becoming controller. Wagner is a graduate of the University of Chicago, where she studied public policy and of the University of Pittsburgh’s law school.

5. Wagner’s Father & Uncle Are Major Players in Pittsburgh’s Democratic Party

Wagner comes from a politically influential family in Pittsburgh. Her uncle, Jack, was formerly Pennsylvania’s auditor general while her father is local Democratic activist. Wagner has two children, Thaddeus and Isaiah, with her husband. According to his LinkedIn page, Khari Mosley, is the Director of Green Economy Initiatives at GTECH Strategies. Mosley, a political science graduate from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, served as the Democratic chairman of Pittsburgh’s 22nd Ward from 2004 until May of 2010.

