Chris Christie: Trump Should Fear New York State Probe More Than Mueller

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that President Donald Trump’s fears should not lie as much in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as they should in the Southern District of New York. He characterized the Southern District as being more of a threat to Trump than any other in media fodder.

“I always said that (special counsel) Bob Mueller is not what should concern the President or the White House. That’s the Southern District of New York,” Christie, said to Chris Cuomo Thursday night. It should be noted that Christie also led Trump’s transition team after the 2016 presidential elections.

As a former federal prosecutor himself, Christie appeared to argue for the bigger picture, stating that New York investigations had the potential to continue without limit. Catch coverage of the newly elected New York Attorney General, Letitia James, on Heavy.com here. James takes over from former New York State attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, who vowed to pursue Trump, even after Schneiderman’s own troublesome allegations from his personal life. James openly vowed to take down Trump as an illegitimate president, to which Trump responded indirectly, stating in a tweet:

….In any event, it goes on and on & the new AG, who is now being replaced by yet another AG (who openly campaigned on a GET TRUMP agenda), does little else but rant, rave & politic against me. Will never be treated fairly by these people – a total double standard of “justice.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Christie used Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, as an example entryway into Trump’s livelihood for the SDNY. Christie pointed to Cohen’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday, during which Cohen said he was in “constant contact” with the SDNY “regarding ongoing investigations.”

Christie said that Cohen and Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to two criminal charges brought to bear by Mueller, could serve as “two tour guides that can take them through the Trump business and personal life.”

Reports support Christie’s claim. News sources have revealed how federal prosecutors in New York have been looking into Trump to determine whether any Trump Organization executives violated campaign-finance laws when or if they reimbursed Cohen for payments. Additionally, Trump’s inaugural committee has been under the watchful eye of New York prosecutors.

Continuing with his CNN interview, Cuomo stated that even worse than lying to the American people, Trump lied about things he didn’t have to lie about, “including the Stormy Daniels story,” and that lying did not serve Trump well.

On the New York Times’ bombshell report that Trump ordered top security clearance for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Christie criticized Trump’s involvement of family into politics in that matter. “This is the biggest problem with having family in official positions in the White House,” Christie said to Cuomo. “It’s much harder to be objective.”

Christie himself, though, had been caught closing a beach to the public back in the summer of 2017, while he and his family had attended the beach to enjoy the sun for themselves.