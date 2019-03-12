Dean Norris Tweets About College Bribing Scandal

Dean Norris took to Twitter to give his take on the college bribery scandal engulfing to Hollywood stars, Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin. On March 12, the Justice Department announced that 50 people had been charged in relation to an alleged bribery scheme in which wealthy people attempted to get their children into college using illegal means. Huffman is accused of paying a company to alter her daughter’s SAT scores in order to ensure her safe passage into college.

In response to the scandal, Norris, best remembered for his role as Hank in “Breaking Bad,” said:

I got into Harvard against long odds via hard work and perseverance. Neither of my parents went to college, we didn’t have money 2 even pay for SAT prep course let alone bribes. Shameful. It’s hard enuf for working class kids 2 succeed w/o rich privilege taking opportunity away. When I think of all the kids who studied hard, stayed up late, had part time jobs to pay for their college application fees, and then were denied rightly deserved places in elite colleges because some rich fuckwads cheated for their already privileged kids— I’m disgusted. I shall now breathe deep and go beat the s*** out of a punching bag.

Norris Graduated From Harvard in 1985 After Being His High School Valedictorian

Norris graduated from Harvard College in 1985 after studying economics and politics. Following his graduation, Norris moved to London to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. In March 2014, Norris told Harvard Magazine that he grew up in South Bend, Indiana, in the rust belt, where his father ran a furniture store. Norris has also said that he was a graduate of Clay High School where he was a straight-A student and valedictorian.

During a separate interview, Norris told the Los Angeles Times in June 2010 that he was the first person in his family to go to college. Despite the grandeur of Harvard, Norris said in the same interview that his father always wanted his son to pursue something in the entertainment field. Norris said his father played in a band on the weekends.

Norris previously said that while a student at Harvard, he appeared in two plays per semester saying, “I did so many productions I can’t even remember them all.”

Norris Was at Harvard at the Same Time as Conan O’Brien

Norris said of being associated with Harvard in a 2011 AV Club interview, “I don’t get a lot of “Hey, Harvard!” stuff. I think a lot of people who don’t know me would be surprised to think that I went there. But no, I don’t. You know, I’m from the Midwest, man—that shapes my personality much more than having gone to Harvard.” In same interview, Norris confirmed that he was at Harvard at the same time as Conan O’Brien, Norris said that the comedian performed at their 25th reunion.

Also at the school at the same time as Norris was Rich Appel, an executive producer on “The Simpsons.” Norris added, ” So it was a real vibrant acting and theater culture at Harvard when I was there, and I think it still remains.”

