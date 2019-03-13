Jane Buckingham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jane Buckingham, the chief executive of a Los Angeles marketing firm, was among 50 people charged in a massive college admissions bribery scheme, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Buckingham, a prominent marketing consultant and self-described millennial “expert,” was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after prosecutors said she paid $50,000 for someone to take the ACT exam in place of her son.

Dozens of parents and school and test officials were indicted in the scheme, including actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Buckingham is a former ABC Family host who has appeared on numerous news shows and in The New York Times.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Buckingham Paid a Bribe for Someone to Take Test in Place of Her Son, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say Buckingham called William Singer, the man at the heart of the scheme, about raising her son’s ACT score.

“We are trying to get ourselves, like, 34 on the ACT?” Singer asked Buckingham in a transcript of a wiretapped phone call. The highest possible ACT score is 36.

“OK, so your donation is going to be 50,” Singer told Buckingham after she agreed.

“I know this is craziness, I know it is,” she told Singer in the transcript. “And then I need you to get him into USC, and then I need you to cure cancer and [make peace] in the Middle East.”

2. Singer Convinced Buckingham To Trick Her Own Son

For my money THE role in the movie of the college scandal is Jane Buckingham, forever snarky about her kid. Judy Davis? Christine Baranski? pic.twitter.com/uaFlyuEvSs — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) March 13, 2019

Singer told Buckingham to submit a handwriting sample from her son so a person hired to take the ACT test in his place could emulate it.

Singer later emailed Buckingham that the exam scheme had gone successfully, the transcript says.

Later that same day, an associate of Singer sent Buckingham a practice ACT test so her son could believe he had taken the test himself, court documents say.

Buckingham’s son got a 35 on his ACT exam.

In October, law enforcement agents directed Singer to reach out to Buckingham. On that phone call, she told Singer that she’d “probably like to do the same thing” for her daughter, who she said was “not a great test taker.”

3. Buckingham Was One of 50 People Indicted in the Bribery Scheme

Buckingham was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud Tuesday. Buckingham was among more than 30 parents — including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — charged in the scheme.

Prosecutors said some parents paid for their children’s test scores to be doctored while others paid for athletics coaches at top schools to recruit their children even though they did not play the sport.

Along with the parents, nine coaches and a college official were indicted.

Singer was charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

4. Buckingham is a Former TV Host and Prominent ‘Expert’

Buckingham is the founder of a Los Angeles marketing firm targeting millennials and a lifestyle guru who has been featured on TV and in print.

Via Bloomberg:

Buckingham is a graduate of Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in English and lists herself as a contributing editor to Cosmopolitan and Seventeen magazines, according to her LinkedIn profile. Buckingham has branded herself as a career and lifestyle expert. She served on the board of an organization seeking to clothe impoverished children, alongside celebrities Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie. In 2015, she had a show on ABC Family called “Job or No Job,” in which she gave young women feedback on what they needed to do to get employers to hire them.

Buckingham has also appeared on “Good Morning America” and in The New York Times. Her company has worked for firms like Facebook, Netflix, Walt Disney, Paramount Pictures, HBO, and Gap.

5. Buckingham Wrote a Book About Getting Out of ‘Sticky Situations’

Felicity Huffman Pictured Spending Time with Another Parent Arrested in College Admissions Scam https://t.co/kWbqofXKOh — People (@people) March 13, 2019

Buckingham was seen with Huffman, who was indicted the same day, at a 2010 launch for her book “The Modern Girl’s Guide to Sticky Situations.”

“Buckingham dispenses savvy solutions to life’s myriad little annoyances with warmth, great wit, and impeccable wisdom,” the book description says.

Huffman was indicted on the same charges as Buckingham after prosecutors say she paid $15,000 “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.”

READ NEXT: Head of Top NY Lawfirm Charged With Faking Daughter’s Disability in College Admissions Bribery Scheme