Naeem Rashid: A Tribute to the Christchurch Attack Hero

Naeem Rashid’s valor, his bravery in the face of terror, his willingness to give his life trying to save the lives of his brothers and sisters at the Al Noor Mosque is what should be remembered. His name. Naeem Rashid.

Rashid, a Pakistani who immigrated to New Zealand, courageously tried to disarm the Australian-born alleged assassin, who live-streamed his deadly attack on the Christchurch mosque during Friday prayers. Tragically, the live stream video of the mass slaughter has been widely available on the internet and has been seen by millions. And it’s in that video, that Rashid can be seen trying to overpower the gunman.

Forty-nine people were murdered in the mass shooting by the avowed white supremacist and xenophobe.

But the name to remember is Naeem Rashid.

Rashid’s Son ‘Talha Was Shot, People Around Him Lay Bleeding in the Mosque.’ Rashid ‘Rushed the Gunman, With no Weapon, Just His Bare Hands’

What is known is that “halfway through,” the shooting rampage, “as dozens around him lay dead, a single unarmed worshipper rushed the shooter, doing whatever he could to make him stop.”

“Even as his son Talha was shot and people around him lay bleeding in the mosque, he rushed the gunman, with no weapon, just his bare hands…”

Naeem was rushed to the hospital after being gunned down and would die there of his injuries.

And tragically, his son Talha too would lose his life in the slaughter in the mosque.

A Hero. A Martyr. A Selfless Soul. ‘Remember Him’

“He sacrificed himself …He is a hero. Know him.” And this too was the sentiment most shared about Rashid,

The call is for people to not “publicize the villain,” rather to “…remember the heroes instead.”

A hero, martyr and selfless soul. He’s described as all of these. And as was often repeated, he did all he could to save lives.

“May he Rest In Peace, knowing he did all that he could,” a tweet read.

Rashid, Who Shared Quotes From the Quran on His Facebook, Made His Last Post Friday Morning. Friends Asked, ‘Where Are You?’

In his last Facebook post, now at once cruelly ironic, he shared a news story about Israel’s shelling of a school where 14 were killed. And on that post. a few hours later, friends asking where he was, was he alright. And then, confirmation that Naeen Rashid was dead.

Rashid was a spiritual man. A friend commented: “I guess soon you are becoming an Islamic preacher.”

He replied: “Lols, preaching is a very tough job as it requires a lot of knowledge. However, I can make small efforts at my level to spread the truth…”

Rashid, Who Was a Banker in Pakistan Before Immigrating to New Zealand, Was a Beekeeper

Rashid, originally from Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, worked at Citibank there before moving to Christchurch.

Based on his Facebook, Rashid was a bee devotee. And then became a beekeeper himself.

“Enjoying my first experience with the Beehive!”