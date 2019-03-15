2020 US President Odds: Trump, Sanders, Harris Lead the Pack

The next presidential election in the United States is still more than a year away, but candidates set to challenge Republican incumbent Donald Trump have already started to campaign against him in hopes of becoming the 46th person to hold the job starting in 2021.

Despite some controversial political stances prior to and throughout his first three years in office, Trump is still listed as the +200 favorite (bet $100 to win $200) to earn re-election from the American people at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Democrats are trying to sort out their top candidates leading up to the election, but they appear to be Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke. Sanders and Harris are listed as co-second choices on the betting board at +600 while Biden is next in line at +700 followed by O’Rourke at +1000.

From there, other interesting names include Elizabeth Warren (+2500), Michelle Obama (+5000), Mark Cuban (+5000), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (+5000) and Oprah Winfrey (+7500). Even though Trump is favored among all the candidates overall, the Democrats are slight -150 (bet $150 to win $100) favorites against the Republicans (+120) on the 2020 US President odds.

Sanders and Harris are viewed as the two best bets from the Democratic party at the moment, although a lot can change between now and the election later next year. The 54-year-old Harris has risen to acclaim as a U.S. Senator from California since 2016 after serving as the state’s Attorney General. Age is more of a factor with the 77-year-old Sanders, who was second behind Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic Primary.

Of course, Harris, Warren, Obama and Winfrey would also be attempting to become the first female President, something Clinton obviously fell short of versus Trump in 2016. Clinton has not announced any plans to run again in 2020, but that has not stopped oddsmakers from giving her long odds of +12500 to unseat him in a rematch.

Cuban is one of the more intriguing candidates and has seen his odds drop recently from +10000. The current Dallas Mavericks owner and star of the Shark Tank reality television series showcasing entrepreneurship in the U.S. has often clashed with Trump on several issues, and the two successful businessmen have become fierce rivals.

In addition, the two longest shots on the board with virtually no interest in running are comedian Joe Rogan and quarterback Tom Brady, with both at +25000 odds.

