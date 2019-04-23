Delaney Barnes & Solonge Green: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Delaney Barnes and Solonge Green, both 14, have been arrested in Avon Park, Florida for plotting to kidnap and murder nine of their classmates. The two were taken into custody on April 17 after a folder containing a “hit list” was accidentally discovered by their teacher. The notes inside the folder detailed how each of their intended victims would be lured, killed, burned and buried.



1. The Girls Carefully Planned Each Murder

Here’s what you need to know about Delaney Barnes’ and Solonge Green’s deadly plot.



Authorities revealed that the two Avon Park Middle Schoool students kept a folder containing details of how each of their intended victims would be subdued and killed. The folder had information about transporting the victims, methods for killing each victim as well as how the girls would burn and dispose of the bodies.

The pair had made notes on how to acquire guns and arrange for transportation. It’s unclear how they thought they might be able to get cars since neither girl is old enough to drive in the state of Florida. The two teens had also written themselves reminders regarding what kind of clothing to wear, including “NO NAILS,” and “NO HAIR SHOWING.”

The incident comes as a shock to the quiet community of Avon Park, which is nicknamed “The City of Charm.” This is very sad, it’s very troubling,” local parent Ty King said. You just never know the thoughts that run through these kids’ minds. It’s sad,” she added.

2. Their Plot Was Foiled by a Teacher who Discovered Their Folder

Authorities revealed that Barnes’ and Green’s plot unraveled after their teacher noticed the two girls frantically looking through other students’ backpacks as they searched for their missing folder. The teacher discovered the folder outlining details to kidnap and murder their classmates. The girls’ teacher found a folder labeled “Project 11/9” with the words “PRIVATE INFO” and “DO NOT OPEN” written across the front.

According to the local paper, The Ledger, the teacher opened the folder to see information about guns. She also overheard the girls saying they should just say the folder was a prank if it was discovered.

Authorities found eight pieces of paper inside the folder. Five of the pages had detailed instructions for committing murder and then concealing the crimes, two papers had various notes, including the mention of a “traphouse” containing 5-8 guns in the neighboring city of Sebring. One paper contained the names of Barnes’ and Green’s intended victims, along with various abbreviations.

The teacher recalled that the two students began to act “hysterical” in the classroom while searching for their missing folder and one told the other they would be arrested if the folder was found by someone else. “This is a case where the system worked like it’s supposed to. A teacher saw something that was suspicious and followed that up,” Highland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Dressell told ABC Action News.

3. The Reason for The Plot has not Been Revealed

Authorities have not shared the motive behind why Barnes and Green had planned the murders. Authorities have also not revealed the names of the students on Barnes’ and Greens’ list or why those particular students were targeted.

After the Columbine shooting, the United States Department of Education commissioned a study on teens who kill. The study revealed that teens who are thinking of killing other teens often show signs of depression and have suicidal thoughts. A 1999 study found that violent and abusive homes can also produce children who have high levels of anger and but little self-control.

4. Their Intended Victims All Want to Press Charges

Barnes and Green have been charged with nine counts of conspiracy to commit a capital felony of premeditated homicide, and three counts of felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The girls are currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Bartow.

A parent whose child was one of the intended victims spoke with WFLA 8 On Your Side. That parent claimed the list had 10 students. Seven girls and three boys were allegedly on the list.

Green told authorities that if pressed about the notebook’s contents she would just say it was a prank. “It doesn’t matter if they thought it was a joke, because it’s not a joke,” said Highlands County Deputy Scott Dressell. There’s no joking about something like this. You don’t make a joke about killing people.”

“Students, adults, we all need to be cognizant that words matter and whether it’s in print or something that we say, it matters and we are held accountable for those words and now more than any time we just have to be cognizant and be very careful of, and threats are going to be investigated thoroughly and consequences could be given out based on what you say,” Highlands County School Board Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said.

5. A Similar Incident Occurred in 2018



A similar situation happened six months earlier in October 2018. Just forty miles away from Avon Park in Bartow, Florida, Katlynn Persinger and Kaelyn Westergaard, two Bartow Middle School students claiming to worship Satan, were discovered plotting to kill up to 15 students with knives, a butcher knife and a pizza cutter they had brought to school. According to press conference given by Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall, the sixth and seventh-grader planned to lay in wait in the bathroom and kill younger, smaller students who might enter. Persinger and Westergaard told authorities that they intented to drink their victims’ blood and possibly eat their flesh.

The plot was discovered when a student told a teacher that one of the girls warned her not to enter a particular school building. The two girls skipped class but were tracked down after Persinger’s mother called the schoool after receiving an automated call that her daughter was not in class. The Bartow Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department were brought in to search the campus but it was the assistant principal who discovered them in a school bathroom. The two were holding a goblet and may have been drinking alcohol prior to carrying out their attacks.