Shitty Cuz & Nipsey Hussle Were Both in the Crips

Eric Holder, the Nipsey Hussle murder suspect, was also known as “Shitty Cuz” and was a member of the Crips, the same gang that Nipsey Hussle admitted to being a member of in previous interviews.

Specifically, both men appear to have been involved in the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, per reports from a number of sources. You can learn more about Eric Holder in general on his five fast facts page.

Holder was identified as the main suspect in the murder investigation late Monday night. The LAPD released the following statement: “Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100”

‘Shitty Cuz’ Was a Member of the Crips Who Has Been Accused of Being a ‘Snitch’ by Multiple Sources

Holder, who goes by “Shitty Cuz”, is a member of the Crips, though it’s unclear if he was a member at the same time Hussle was an active member. The above photo, posted by Cuz on his Facebook, shows his Crips tattoo.

A number of these unverified accounts have offered up the following narrative (which has not been confirmed by the LAPD): Holder went into Hussle’s store, and Hussle told him to leave because he was a “snitch,” and Holder then became angry and felt “disrespected,” thus triggering the violence. Again, this has not been confirmed by the police force, but rather is a theory floating around on Twitter from users who claim to be familiar with the situation .

Though that theory has not been verified, this much was confirmed by LA investigative reporter Richard Winton, on Monday evening: “What is known so far in @ NipseyHussle killing Shooter got close before opening fire outside Marathon. Shooter was known to Nipsey. Shooter is believed to have a gang affiliation but this isn’t a rival. The dispute is personal in nature behind the shooting.”

WATCH: Hussle Explains His Decision to Join the Crips in a 2014 Interview

In an interview with VLAD TV in 2014, Hussle explained his decision to join the Crips. He explained how it was important to carry the “legacy” of his community up and out of the streets and to the “corporate level,” clarifying that he didn’t “necessarily [mean] gang-banging,” but more the culture and spirit and tradition of his area.

When asked if he even had a choice in joining, he said that he did, adding that his family had no ties to the gang, given his mother’s small family and his father’s family being primarily back in Africa. To explain his decision to join, he said, “It was the combination…of being an age…I left my house kind of early, when I was probably like 14….and you know, I just was taking care of myself early on, I was doing things to try to get money.”

In the past, Hussle has acknowledged his involvement with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, in particular in an interview with Complex Magazine in 2010.

