Jeanine Cammarata Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeanine Cammarata, an elementary school teacher from Staten Island, has been missing since March 30. Cammarata, 37, was last seen close to McVeigh Avenue and Nehring Avenue in the New York City borough, the NYPD said in a statement. Cammarata drives a white 2017 Chevrolet Cruz NY license plate # HSK8417, which is also missing. Cammarata is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Various reports have said that Cammarata was dropping off her boyfriend in the Heartland Village neighborhood when she was last seen. Cammarata’s boyfriend alerted police on April 2 when she did not show up for work for the second day in a row. The missing teacher lived in the Cassidy Place section of Staten Island. Cammarata has no history of going missing or of mental illness.

Anybody with any information regarding Cammarata’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD Hotline on 1-800-577-8477. On the afternoon of April 3, it was reported that Cammarata’s estranged ex-husband, Michael Cammarata was in police custody.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jeannine Cammarata’s Friends Have Been Receiving Strange Facebook Messages From Her Account

Speaking to ABC New York, Jessica Pobega, Cammarata’s roommate, said that on March 31 her friend began sending her strange Facebook messages. At one point, Pobega said she told Cammarata that she was calling the police. Cammarata replied saying, “I don’t want that… I have the kids. I apologize. I have to do this for the children.” Pobega added that Cammarata had picked up her children that weekend. Police later said that Cammarata texted her roommate to say that she was okay and “needed a break.”

In a post on her Facebook page, Pobega wrote, “She is a mother of 3 children, she’s a school teacher. She’s never once NOT called into school. She’d never risk her job at the board of Ed in NYC. She’d never NOT check in with me or her sister Christine. She didn’t call her mother for her bday, which was yesterday.” Pobega told the media that she does not believe the messages she received came from Cammarata. Pobega told NBC New York, “The fact that she was messaging me on messenger when her phone wasn’t on was crazy to me, and then I kept asking her to call me, call me. She would never miss school. She would always at least call them and say, ‘I’m not coming in.'”

Pobega explained the interaction to CBS New York in more detail saying, “I was like, “call me right now, you need to call me right now, I need to hear your voice, I don’t believe you, I don’t believe it’s you.” even asked when’s the last time I saw you, and the person couldn’t respond to it. They didn’t answer, they just kept saying, “I’m OK, I’ll call you soon.” Cammarata’s sister told Pix11 that she did not believe that the messages were sent by her sister.

2. Jessica Pobega Says Cammarata Missed a Custody Hearing on April 2

In a separate interview with NBC New York, Jessica Pobega said Cammarata did not show up for a custody hearing regarding her children on April 2. Pobega told CBS New York, “Her disappearing like this is not normal.” The missing woman’s sister, Christine Ross, told the station that Cammarata has been in a custody battle with her ex-husband over the couple’s three children, who currently live with him. Ross reiterated, “She was supposed to have an appearance Monday and she never showed.”

3. Cammarata Had an Interaction With Her Husband & His Girlfriend on the Night She Disappeared

Cammarata was due to pick up her kids at the 120 precinct police station in St. George, Staten Island, according to the Staten Island Advance. Her ex-husband’s girlfriend told the newspaper that Cammarata instead showed up at her former husband’s home in Queens where the pair had a brief conversation. Cammarata’s boyfriend, Aaron, told the Advance that in his last interaction with her, she told him that she was going to pick up her kids.

4. Cammarata’s Boyfriend Is Not Considered a Person of Interest in the Disappearance

A police source told the New York Post that there have been multiple domestic incidents involving Cammarata and her boyfriend in the past. The teacher’s current boyfriend is co-operating with police, according to the Post. He is not considered a person of interest in the disappearance at this point. CBS New York reports that Cammarata’s ex-husband has also been questioned.

5. Cammarata Works a Second Job at a Dollar Tree Store

Cammarata did not show up for work at her second job on the night of April 2. NBC New York reports that Cammarata worked as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store. A colleague of Cammarata’s at the Dollar Tree, Elizabeth Torres, told ABC New York she last spoke with the missing teacher on March 29. Torres said, “She let me know Friday she was going to go pick up her children Saturday.”

Cammarata is a first-grade teacher at P.S. 29 in Castleton Corners. CBS New York reports that Cammarata has not been present at work in the Dollar Tree or at P.S. 29 since last week. Cammarata’s landlord, Jose Perez, told the station, “She works two jobs to support her family, she’s always trying to provide for her kids, you know, she’s a hard worker.” Perez added that he had not seen Cammarata’s car outside of her home since last week.

Cammarata’s sister, Christine Ross, told CBS New York that her sister “loves her job. She’s been a teacher for a very long time. She’s pretty much always working.” Ross said has not heard from her sister since March 29 when the pair discussed Cammarata coming to visit Ross in Florida.

