Kimberly Sue From Endicott, New York, Kidnapped in Uganda

Kimberly Sue, an American citizen from Endicott, New York, has been kidnapped in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park. Kidnappers are looking for a ransom of $500,000, which is nearly 2 billion in Ugandan Shillings. Sue, 35 was identified in a statement from the Uganda Police Force as being the American citizen who taken by four gunmen wearing Army fatigues on the night of April 2.

The original statement from police referred to Sue as “Kimberley Sue Endicott.” NBC News’ Alexander Smith reported that the Ugandan Tourist Board clarified that the missing woman’s name is Kimberly Sue from Endicott, New York.

Sue Was Taken Along With a Ugandan Citizen

#QueenElizabethNationalPark ,Western Uganda.

Jean Paul on 0782399368 / 0752399368 from Wild frontier tour company & an American citizen Kimberly Sue from Endicott ,USA,holder of passport No.557854232 were abducted on gun point by 4 men putting on army attires.

Rescue is underway.

Sue was taken alongside a Ugandan national named Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo. He had been driving Sue and an elderly couple, Martin and Barbel Julius, on a game drive. The statement says that it was the elderly couple who sounded the alarm. The kidnappers escaped with the key.

Ugandan Security Forces Say it’s Likely Sue Is Still on the Park Grounds

Police statement on the kidnap of American tourist Kimbley Sue Endecott and her driver Jean Paul last evening at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese district. Security agencies are currently searching for the victims.

Police in Uganda said that using Sue’s phone, the kidnappers have demanded $500,000. Sue was traveling as part of World Frontiers Safaris Uganda. The police added that it’s their belief that the gunmen are “trapped within our search area, and we are hopeful that our efforts will lead to their successful recovery.” Extra security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of anybody traveling into the Queen Elizabeth National Park. The kidnapping occurred close to the Katoke Gate and Wilderness camp in the western district of Kasese.

The State Department Advised U.S. Citizens to ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ When Traveling to Uganda

According to the U.S. State Department, U.S. citizens are advised to “Exercise Increased Caution” when traveling to Uganda, as of December 2018. Citizens are advised to “not physically resist any robbery attempt,” “Remain with a group of friends in public” and to “keep a low profile.” In August 2018, a U.S. Citizen, Jimmy Taylor, was arrested in Uganda after he was accused of attacking hotel employees.

The Ugandan Observer reports that “Cases of abduction of abduction for ransom especially of foreigners are extremely rare in Uganda.”

