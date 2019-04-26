Povlsen Family Names Children Killed in Sri Lanka Terrorist Attack

Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen and wife Anne Storm Pedersen have just announced the names of their three children who were tragically killed in the Sri Lanka terrorist bombings on Easter Sunday. The couple has confirmed that their daughters Alma and Agnes and son Alfred all died. Povlsen’s youngest daughter Astrid has survived. The Daily Mail is reporting that Anders Holch Povlsen was also injured in the attack.

The Family Was Celebrating Easter at the Shangri-La Hotel When Tragedy Struck

The family was vacationing over the Easter holiday at the upscale Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. The hotel issued a statement confirming that the attack took place in the Shangri La’s Table One Restaurant during Easter Brunch at 9:05 am. Table One is described by the hotel as “the all-day dining restaurant, serves the finest market-style cuisine from across the globe, against spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.”



Memorial Services For the Children Were Held in Denmark

While little is known about the Povlsen children, daughter Alma shared photos of her siblings while on vacation in Sri Lanka. There are photos of the children poolside at the Shangri-La Hotel. Alma also posted photos and videos showing the hotel’s lush, sunny property.

ISIS Has Claimed Responsibility for the Attacks

Memorial services were held for the three children in Stavtrup, a suburb of Aarhus, Denmark where the Povlsen family home is located. On April 25, mourners participated in a torch-lit walk from the city’s center to the Povlsen home to express their condolences. Anders Povlsen and wife Anne met the mourners. A service for the children was also held in Brande, Denmark, headquarters to Povlsen’s fashion company Bestseller. The Daily Mail reports that at the Brande memorial, a statement from Povlsen was read which said that the family “would come through it together.”

National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), a jihadist terrorist organization based in Sri Lanka with ties to ISIS, has been identified as the culprit in the coordinated attacks. Sri Lankan authorities adjusted the number of casualities and have now confirmed that 253 people died in the explosions.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Priyalal Disanayaka of the Sri Lankan Police Force warned superiors about possible bombings 10 days before the attack. The report read “the NTJ is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian High Commission in Colombo,” and added that at least six individuals were involved in the plot. The notice was sent on April 11.

Security Video Shows the Bombers Smiling Just Before the Attack



Recently released hotel security footage shows the two suicide bombers carrying backpacks as they walked through the hotel and smiling as they entered an elevator. The terrorists involved in the Shangri-La attack were identified as Zahran Hashim and Abu Mohammad. Hashim is described as an Islamic extremist and possible leader of NTJ. Hasheem has been linked to the terror organization ISIS and is seen in a video proclaiming his allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

NTJ claims the coordinated bombings at hotels and churches across Colombo were in retaliation for the attacks on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on March 19. Authorities have arrested 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, an Australian with ties to white supremacy. CBS News reported that Tarrant has been charged with 50 counts of murder and has been mandated to undergo mental health evaluations.