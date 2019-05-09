Brian Sims: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

WATCH: Pennsylvania State Representative @BrianSimsPA harasses an elderly woman who is peacefully advocating for the lives of preborn human beings and women who are considering abortion. This is shameful. https://t.co/Xb9pkFZSXC — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 5, 2019

Brian Sims is the Pennsylvania state representative who put up a video of himself apparently harassing an elderly woman who was protesting at an abortion clinic. A second video has also emerged showing Sims offering people $100 to “dox” teenage girls praying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic. Sims has issued a statement saying that he “can do better” but has not exactly apologized, his critics say. Meanwhile, there are growing calls for Sims to step down, and a petition has been circulating asking him to resign.

Here’s what you need to know about Brian Sims:

1. He Told an Elderly Protester ‘What You’re Doing Is Disgusting’ & Repeatedly Asked How Many Children She’d Clothed That Day

Sims put up a Periscope of himself talking to a protester at the Planned Parenthood in his district in southeastern Pennsylvania. Sims walked up to the woman, telling his viewers that she was “an old white lady” who was afraid to show her face on camera, even though, he said, she had been talking to every woman who walked into the abortion clinic.

“Shame on you,” Sims told the woman. He added, “what you’re doing is disgusting” and he reproached her for protesting outside the clinic instead of praying for children at home. He asked her how many children she’d clothed and fed that day, implying that, if she really cared about children, she’d be caring for them in that way. Sims repeatedly tried to get her to talk to him, but she kept her head bowed and did not address the camera.

2. Sims Said His Critics Were ‘Bible Bullies’ With ‘Fake Morals’

The anti-abortion group Live Action reported on Sims’ video on Sunday, May 5. After Live Action tweeted about Sims, the Pennsylvania state representative tweeted back at the group, calling them “Bible bullies” and urging them to “bring it.” Sims wrote, Bring it, Bible Bullies! You are bigots, sexists, and misogynists and I see right through your fake morals and your broken values. #BeReal

Sims later put up a video in which he didn’t exactly apologize, but he did imply that he had done something wrong. Sims said that that “two wrongs don’t make a right” and that he could do better. He also vowed to keep fighting for the rights of women. He said, “I will fiercely protect a woman’s right to make the best choices for her health & her body, unimpeded. I also know that two wrongs don’t make a right, especially on the front lines of a civil rights battle. I can do better, and I will do better, for the women of Pennsylvania.”

3. Sims Is Openly Gay & Has Gone Public About Taking Measures to Protect Himself from HIV

Back in April, Sims took to social media to talk about his use of Truvada, which is a drug used to avoid contracting HIV. Sims, who is openly gay, put up a Facebook post about his use of the drug, writing, “Starting this day off smart, proactive, and in control! How about you? #PrEPsavesLIVES.”

Sims got some push-back from critics after he put up the post, with some people apparently saying hat he was “flaunting” his sexual orientation. He responded on Facebook by writing “Think this is an invite to talk about my sex life? It’s not,” he wrote. “Think it’s an invite to shame me or anyone else? Grow up. ‘Stigma’ is the thing our enemies want us to be stunted by. It literally kills us. It’s stupid and we control our own fate. No shame in this game. Just Pride.”

4. Sims Has Called His Partner, Brandon McMullin, a ‘Disney Prince’ of a Boyfriend

Sims is often photographed with his long-term partner, Brandon McMullin. He has described McMullin as a “Disney prince of a boyfriend” and says that he loves exploring Philadelphia with him. McMullin is a graduate of DeSales University. He and Sims live together in Center City.

5. Sims Once Tweeted at Vice President Pence to ‘Get Bent, & Get Out,’ & Posted a Pic of Himself Giving the Finger

OFFICIAL WELCOME: @MikePenceVP let me be the first to officially welcome you to the City of Brotherly Love and to my District! We’re a City of soaring diversity. We believe in the power of all people: Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Atheist, & Immigrant. So…get bent, then get out! pic.twitter.com/G9eLrXgeVn — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 19, 2018

Back in June of 2018, Sims put up a tweet in which he gave the vice president the finger, urging him to “get bent and get out” of Philadelphia. Sims wrote, “OFFICIAL WELCOME: @MikePenceVP let me be the first to officially welcome you to the City of Brotherly Love and to my District! We’re a City of soaring diversity. We believe in the power of all people: Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Atheist, & Immigrant. So…get bent, then get out!”

The tweet, along with Sims’ more recent posts outside the Planned Parenthood clinic, have some conservatives asking why Sims hasn’t been banned from social media. The Washington Examiner ran a piece asking why many on the right — like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos — have been banned from Twitter and from Facebook, while Sims hasn’t faced any such ban.