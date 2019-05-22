Chloe Ricard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chloe Ricard is a Massachusetts teen who died after she was dumped at a hospital under mysterious circumstances after running away from home, CBS Boston reports.

Ricard, 13, was dumped at the emergency room at Lawrence General Hospital on Monday just before 5 pm. She was pronounced dead shortly after, Boston 25 News reports.

“From what one of the police officers said at the hospital, she was brought in and dumped at the hospital. They said she was lifeless. No pulse, no nothing, they just drove in and dropped her off,” the girl’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, told the station. “She didn’t even have a pulse when they pushed her out of the car.”

Dolan told the station that a man in his 40s left Chloe at the hospital.

The man was located but no arrests have been made in connection to the death, WHDH reported.

The cause of Ricard’s death remains unclear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chloe Ricard Ran Away From Home on Sunday Night

Ricard ran away from her home in Amesbury on Sunday night, WHDH reported.

Family members told the outlet that they were worried but Chloe’s friends told them she was doing okay.

“When I called the other friend, she said she was safe. And if you’re going to take off, tell me you’re safe,” Chloe’s mom, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, told Boston 25 News.

She did not hear from Chloe the next day and went to a police station to file a missing person’s report.

“I’m sitting at the police station, and one girl told me she is safe and someone dropped her off,” Goldsmith-Dolan said.

That turned out not to be true. Her mother later learned she had been dumped at a hospital, lifeless.

“No matter what the story is, she is dead,” said Goldsmith-Dolan.

2. A Man in His 40s Dumped Chloe at the Hospital, Her Stepfather Says

“It was awful. They asked me how to identify her. My husband had to identify her by the scars. She just dyed her hair, and she looked amazing,” Goldsmith-Dolan told Boston 25.

Chloe’s stepfather, Brian Dolan, told Boston 25 that Ricard was dumped at the emergency room by a man in his 40s.

“The only thing I was told earlier from another agency is… someone 47 years old dropped her off,” Brian Dolan said. “Whoever did this to my little stepdaughter, trust me, I hope there’s hell to pay because they threw her out of the car like a bag of trash. If that was your kid, if that was your sister, if that was your brother, or your mother, or your father, what would you do? I’m beside myself.”

“From what one of the police officers said at the hospital, she was brought in and dumped at the hospital. They said she was lifeless. No pulse, no nothing, they just drove in and dropped her off,” Doland told the outlet. “She didn’t even have a pulse when they pushed her out of the car.”

“How could someone do this to a 13-year-old?” he asked through tears. “From what — you know I’m not speculating anything…her Dad passed away a few years ago, she never got over it. Kids today they think they’re invincible. You say, ‘Don’t smoke.’ They’re going to do it. ‘Don’t drink.’ They’re going to do it.”

3. The Man Was Located But Not Arrested, Police Say

Police said that Ricard was brought to the hospital at around 4:47 pm on Monday.

Police have not said who brought the girl to the hospital or whether that person was alone.

The 47-year-old man described by Dolan was located but no arrests have been made in connection to the death, WHDH reported.

“We have interviewed a number of people regarding the incident and we will continue to do so until we get all the answers,” said Police Chief Roy Vasque, according to WHDH. “We are going to do everything and anything we can.”

4. An Autopsy Was Scheduled for Tuesday

#BREAKING 13y/o girl whose body was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital last night has been identified as Chloe Richard by her family. Her step-father tells me the family has no idea what happened but are begging those with information to contact police #WCVB pic.twitter.com/rb6lfZJyh4 — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) May 21, 2019

The cause of Ricard’s death is unclear.

Police said Ricard had gone into cardiac arrest by the time she was brought to the hospital, WHDH reported.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday but officials warned that it may take some time before the cause of death can be determined.

5. Chloe is Remembered as a ‘Talented Young Artist’

Chloe had attended Amesbury Middle School, which released a statement remembering Chloe as a “talented young artist.”

Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said she’ll be remembered for “her smile, her creativity and her huge heart,” CBS Boston reported.

“Chloe was a talented young artist. She was creative and found that she could sometimes best express herself through her artwork,” Fulgoni said in a statement. “She was kind to the younger students in the school and she showed great empathy for others.”

Her family pleaded for answers.

“You ruined my life,” Debi Goldsmith-Dolan said in an interview with CBS Boston. “All you had to do if she was sick was call the ambulance, do something to try and save her. You took away my world.”

“This kid isn’t a bag of trash. This kid is a human being,” Brian Dolan said.

