Louis Farrakhan Is Banned from Facebook

Facebook is banning a number of people who the social media site considers to be “dangerous.” The company said on Thursday that Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan will be permanently banned from Facebook. So will Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Laura Loomer. Alex Jones and his InfoWars site were already banned from Facebook, but this latest ban will also take Jones and InfoWars off of Instagram, which Facebook owns. Facebook didn’t give any details about why it had decided to issue the ban. The company did issue a statement saying that it had a policy of banning those who promote violence or hatred — regardless of where they stand on the political spectrum.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” the statement reads. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Farrakhan Is Often Criticized for his ‘Racist’ & ‘Anti-Semitic’ Statements & Said ‘White People Deserve to Die’

Louis Farrakhan is no stranger to controversy. His critics say that Farrakhan makes racist and anti-Semitic remarks. Farrakhan insists that his words have been twisted and that he is not a man of violence. At the same time, his sermons often warn that his enemies are going to be punished, and violently. During one speech to his followers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Farrakhan started out by making fun of the people who call him a violent racist. But then Farrakhan said that in fact, “white people” do all deserve to die. The Nation of Islam leader seemed to say that aliens from outer space would carry out the actual violence. You can watch Farrakhan’s speech above, or here.

Farrakhan told the crowd, “White people deserve to die, and they know it. So they think it’s us coming to do it.” He went on to talk about UFOs which, he seemed to say, were hovering just above Earth, waiting to punish evil. But at the same time, Farrakhan hinted that violence is not always unacceptable. “God is not angry at you if you defend the life he gave you,” Farrakhan told his followers.