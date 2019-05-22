Jonathan Xie Accused of Wanting to Bomb Trump Tower

Jonathan Xie from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, is accused of threatening to shoot up a pro-Israel event and saying he wanted to bomb Trump Tower. Xie was arrested on May 21 by the FBI and accused of attempting to provide material support to Hamas. The FBI said in a press release that agents have been tracking Xie since January 2019.

Xie’s arrest was first reported by ABC New York.

Documents in the case say that Xie flirted with the idea of joining the military in order “to learn how to kill.. So I can use that knowledge” and “Idk if I pass the training … If I should do lone wolf.”Prosecutors in the case that Xie completed the Security Clearance Application for National Security Positions paperwork in February 2019. Xie denied in that form that he had ever associated with anyone involved in terrorist activities. When Xie had to complete the paperwork again due to an error, he answered “No” again to the same question.

The documents also say that in April 2019, Xie recorded an Instagram Live video in which he said, “I’m gonna go to the f****** pro-Israel march and I’m going to shoot everybody.” During his rant, the documents say Xie discussed his opposition to Zionism and displayed a Hamas flag while showing off a gun. In 2018, prosecutors said that Xie posted on Instagram about making a $100 donation to Hamas saying, “Just donated $100 to Hamas. Pretty sure it was illegal but I don’t give a damn.” Authorities believe Xie sent the money to a Hamas operative in the Gaza Strip. In April 2019, authorities also believe that Xie sent a bitcoin donation to Hamas.

During a different video, Xie is accused of saying, “I want to shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators…you can get a gun and shoot your way through or use a vehicle and ram people… all you need is a gun or a vehicle to go on a rampage…” While on social media accounts, Xie expressed support for North Korea and Saddam Hussein.

An FBI agent wrote in the court documents that agents observed Xie around Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City. After that visit, Xie allegedly posted on Instagram, “Okay, so I went to NYC today and passed by Trump Tower and then I started laughing hysterically . . . I forgot to visit the Israeli embassy in NYC . . .i want to bomb this place along with Trump Tower.” Xie is also accused of creating a post that read, “I want to bomb Trump Tower” alongside an image of the building. As well as allegedly creating a poll in which he asked his followers if he should bomb the Donald Trump-owned skyscraper.

Later, Xie allegedly said, “I want to shoot the pro-israel demonstrators . . . you can get a gun and shoot your way through or use a vehicle and ram people . . . all you need is a gun or vehicle to go on a rampage . . . I do not care if security forces come after me, they will have to put a bullet in my head to stop me.”

