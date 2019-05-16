Could NCAA Football & Basketball Video Games Make a Comeback?

Those of us who remember NCAA Football and Basketball video games remember them fondly. The last installment of an NCAA sports game to be released was in 2014, when EA Sports released NCAA Football 2014. The last NCAA basketball game to be released was in 2010 when EA Sports released NCAA Basketball 2010, featuring Blake Griffin on the cover.

With the NCAA announcing earlier this week that they are exploring the possibility of allowing players to earn money off of their name and likeness, the wheels in the minds of sports video game fans everywhere started to turn.

The NCAA said in a statement Tuesday that they are organizing a group that will consider the name and likeness rule the NCAA has previously enforced so strictly.

“This group will bring together diverse opinions from the membership — from presidents and commissioners to student-athletes — that will examine the NCAA’s position on name, image and likeness benefits and potentially propose rule modifications tethered to education,” said Val Ackerman, commissioner of the Big East and working group co-chair. “We believe the time is right for these discussions and look forward to a thorough assessment of the many complexities involved in this area.”

If college athletes can earn money off of their name and likeness, then what is stopping players from earning profits from a video game that uses their name and information? A question we might have an answer for in the near future.

So @OSU_AD if all goes well is there a chance we get our NCAA Football video game back?!? Just asking for a few 100k friends that have missed the game desperately for 5 years—including former and current players. Haha!! Be a hero! https://t.co/TE988flpax — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 14, 2019

Kirk Herbstreit was quick to hop on this bandwagon, tagging the future co-chair himself, Gene Smith, asking him if NCAA Football video games could come back.

“Just asking for a few 100k friends that have missed the game desperately for 5 years – including former and current players. Haha!! Be a hero!,” the ESPN college football analyst tweeted.

ESPN’s Twitter account also had some fun with the possibility of a new sleight of NCAA sports games.

With the NCAA exploring compensation for names and likeness, we got to thinking 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GvbB1mtwRJ — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2019

“With the NCAA exploring compensation for names and likeness, we got to thinking,” ESPN’s Twitter account posted featuring a picture of Zion Williamson on a hypothetical NCAA Basketball 20 cover.

With rumors traveling far and wide, all I know is that there are plenty of 20 and 30-something-year-olds who are ready to let their inner-child out and build a dynasty with their favorite college program.