What is a Raccoon Dog?

It may have popped up on your social media timeline or danced across your favorite evening news show, but there has been a story going around about two dangerous raccoon dogs loose in an English village.

Raccoon dog? A dog mixed with a raccoon? A raccoon mixed with a dog? A dog who was bitten by a raccoon and it has now taken on the form of half-raccoon? All valid questions that deserve an equally valid answer.

This isn’t the first time raccoon dogs have become a viral sensation, as Yahoo does a nice job describing the Internet sensation which also gained steam in 2016.

Raccoon dogs, also known as tanukis are apart of the canid family. The canid family is well-known because it includes the likes of dogs and wolves.

According to CNN, experts warn about adopting or trying to domesticate raccoon dogs. Although they look a lot like dogs, tanukis have curved claws which allow them to climb easier than standard canines.

They are typically 8 to 13 pounds and reach about 19 to 26 inches in length and reside mostly in East Asia and Western and Northern Europe.