Where is Lyon, France? How Many People Live There?

On Friday, May 24, officials reported that a suspected parcel bomb exploded in the town of Lyon, France, which authorities say injured 7 people. The city of Lyon is located roughly 310 miles southwest of Paris.

The “deafening sound” occurred around 5:30 P.M. local time in Lyon, in the town’s central shopping area, near the intersection of Victor Hugo Road and Sala Road. The cause has not been fully determined yet, but on Twitter, the Auvergne Rhone Alpes regional police said the Chief of Police and prosecutor were on the scene. Photographs were released showing that affected area has been evacuated and that a security perimeter has been put in place. Currently, the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Explosion à #Lyon angle rue Victor Hugo et rue Sala. Périmètre de sécurité mis en place. Pour votre sécurité éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/g9bAgH2oaf — Préfet de région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et du Rhône (@prefetrhone) May 24, 2019

Lyon has a population of 472,317 people, which makes it the biggest city in Rhone-Alpes. The town is spread over a narrow peninsula between the Rhône and Saône rivers and on their opposite banks. The Women’s World Cup soccer tournament is scheduled to start in France on June 7, in which Lyon is scheduled to host the semifinals, and the final match on July 7.



The central area in which the small explosion took place, the Presqu’ile, lies between the Rhone and Saone rivers that run through France’s third-largest city. French President Emmanuel Macron called it an “attack” during a live interview.

Emergency responders are live on the scene, and a spokesperson for the Police Nationale told CNN, adding that that the priority would be assisting victims, “regardless of if it was a car crash or a terrorist attack. The reasons for the explosions will be searched for later.” This is a developing story, but currently, there are no reported deaths, and none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

READ NEXT: WATCH: New Jefferson City Tornado Video Shows Catastrophic Damage