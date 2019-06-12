John Corcoran, Barbara’s Brother, Found Dead in the Dominican Republic in April

John Corcoran, the brother of Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, was found dead in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic back in April. According to TMZ, John died of an apparent heart attack.

John was in his 60s and retired, though he owned Statewide Roofing and Siding in Edgewater, New Jersey. According to the report, he vacationed in the Dominican Republic every year.

Here’s what you need to know:

John’s Cause of Death Hasn’t Been Proven via Autopsy

John died of a heart attack but his cause of death has not been proven via an autopsy — at least, that’s what Barbara told TMZ.

It’s unclear where he was staying or what he may have been doing before his death.

John Is 1 of 7 U.S. Tourists Found Dead in the Dominican Republic Over the Past 12 Months

According to the New York Times, more than two million Americans visit the Dominican Republic every year.

Over the past year, a total of six U.S. tourists have been found dead in the Dominican Republic. Two of those deaths were discovered at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, which is a popular tourist destination.

In June 2018, 51-year-old Yvette Monique Sport died of a heart attack. One month later, 45-year-old David Harrison died at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, also of a heart attack.

This past April, a man named Robert Wallace fell ill after drinking scotch for the minibar in his hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, according to his family. He died at the age of 67. John Corcoran also died in the Dominican Republic in April.

Miranda Schaup-Werner died in May of a heart attack. She had been celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband at the Luxury Bahia Príncipe Bouganville. Days later, a couple by the names of Nathaniel Edward Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day were both found dead at the Grand Bahia Príncipe La Romana. Holmes and Day both died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the autopsy.

So far, it is not believed that any of those deaths are connected and all are believed to be separate incidents.

Barbara Corcoran Hasn’t Spoken Publicly About Her Brother’s Passing

Barbara didn’t post about her brother’s death on social media, but she did post a photo of her family on National Siblings Day earlier this year.

“Ten kids, 1 bath. I’m 10 times blessed having grown up as 1 of 10 children. My mom taught us that every child had a special talent and we all had to pitch in if we were going to be a strong family. I later built a happy company 1000 people strong on those two simple principals,” Barbara captioned a photo of her family on National Siblings Day.

Barbara told TMZ that John was “her favorite brother.”

He Was Involved in a Motorcycle Crash in 2016

In April 2016, John was in an accident while riding his motorcycle in New Jersey. He had been out for a ride when he came up on a corner too quickly. His bike went out from under him and he was thrown across the road, eventually landing on top of a pile of concrete blocks.

“John was rushed to Morristown Medical Center. He had suffered five crushed vertebrae, 18 broken ribs, and lungs that were filled with blood. Worst of all, when he arrived at the hospital, he was paralyzed, having lost all function in his legs and bladder control,” Barbara said at the time.

John underwent emergency surgery to reconstruct his spine. While it was unclear if John would ever be able to walk again, he managed to pull through. He spent seven weeks in the hospital followed by two weeks in rehab before returning home.

