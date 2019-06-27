First Democratic Debate: Best Memes, Tweets & Reactions

Tonight, June 26, was the first Democratic debate. Here’s a look back at what happened, shared through the best memes and tweets about the debate.

The debate was intense, with 10 candidates vying for attention, sometimes agreeing and often speaking over each other with passionate ideals. Some candidates, like Elizabeth Warren, got a lot of attention. Other candidates like Tulsi Gabbard and Tim Ryan weren’t heard from nearly as often. But they all got viewers’ attention at some point along the way.

I haven’t seen a splitscreen this serious since Rosie v. Elisabeth on The View. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8J2dd3HlOD — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

While the points were serious tonight, there were also plenty of not-so-serious moments too, like a certain mic issue that happened halfway through. Here are some of the best tweets, reactions, and memes during the debate.

Tim Ryan: the Taliban flew planes into our buildings! Tulsi Gabbard: "The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11. Al Qaeda did." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/G9cxSgPCCd — ari. (@ari2012) June 27, 2019

When @TulsiGabbard has to tell you the Taliban isn't the same as Al Qaeda #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Li0598EDpz — Tony (@TonyShalomy) June 27, 2019

When the candidates were asked what they would do about immigration, some viewers had an interesting point as the candidates argued:

Literally all I want to hear is that on the first day of your presidency you will give beds and blankets and soap and diapers to those babies within the first ten minutes, abolish ICE, then use the rest of the day to help reunite families. #demdebate — Full of articulate rage (@RevSarahLocke) June 27, 2019

Some viewers thought Tim Ryan was entertaining.

Ryan is like the Silence from Doctor Who. I am constantly forgetting he's there. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/R1paHXzOEU — 🏳️‍🌈 Borja Sotomayor 🏳️‍🌈 (@borjasotomayor) June 27, 2019

Tim Ryan looks like your buddy who just had his first edible. #DemDebate — James Brown (@DowntownJRBrown) June 27, 2019

Ryan and Tulsi Gabbard didn’t get a lot of airtime.

@TimRyan has likely had the least amount of airtime tonight#DemDebate — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) June 27, 2019

But others loved one of Ryan’s responses.

Interestingly, Cory Booker said he wouldn’t sign back up for the Iran nuclear deal. He said he’d try to leverage a better deal.

Warren did quite well during the debate.

Elizabeth Warren at the #DemDebate while the men squabble around her. @ewarren pic.twitter.com/sWx5j7uQDD — Brandon Zamudio (@bzam10) June 27, 2019

Castro has a twin brother, so this question from a viewer was pretty entertaining.

Is this really Castro or his twin brother? #DemDebate — Scott Shaffer (@ScottSha4) June 27, 2019

A lot of candidates spoke in Spanish.

This meme from the 2016 debate was still accurate sometimes.

Of course, Trump had a reaction to the debates too:

When Booker spoke in Spanish, some people were surprised.

Speaking Spanish was a big theme tonight.

Cory Booker and Beto going back to back in Spanish.#DemDebate #DemocratDebate pic.twitter.com/BVL9YY5YXV — Ilax Joseph (@IlaxBJoseph) June 27, 2019

Ya'll got this man on Live TV trying to think of a couple of words in Spanish to sprinkle in on his next answer. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UwT2KnwRfk — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 27, 2019

Everyone who took Spanish watching the #DemDebate right now. pic.twitter.com/Ijkm3axw1g — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) June 27, 2019

Booker as Beto speaks in Spanish pic.twitter.com/pVYL3p0cun — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 27, 2019

And then that mic situation was awkward.

Well this is awkward…

Mic situation now 😂😂#DemDebate — Andy A_R (@realAndy_A_R) June 27, 2019

Don't ever think I've seen that kind of mic issue in a debate before. xD #DemDebate — Putridity (@Zebrariffic) June 27, 2019

The candidates certainly had interesting reactions to each other.

HIS FACE WHILE SHE JUST DID A MURDER ON HIM! 😂❤️😂 Go @TulsiGabbard!!!!! Bring our troops home!! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/C1FLyXyil4 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 27, 2019

And then there was the great moment when Elizabeth Warren said yes, she did have a plan.

But Tulsi Gabbard may have been the winner. Her name was one of the top-searched names tonight, interestingly enough. And she got a lot of tweets of support.

And this next idea would have been amazing.

I still don’t understand why these debates couldn’t have been done Hollywood Squares style #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uEAXa2Fa62 — Fat Bess News (@FBNewsNetwork) June 27, 2019

