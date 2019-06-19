Disney Tornado Warning: Weather Forecast & Radar

A tornado warning was issued for Kissimee, Florida including Disney World until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The statement said radar indicated the possibility of a tornado until 5:45 p.m. Pea-sized hail is also possible. The tornado warning effects a population of 212,772 people including 21 schools and one hospital.
The National Weather Service said, “Tornado Warning including Kissimmee FL, Doctor Phillips FL, Celebration FL until 5:45 PM EDT.”
Local meteorologists shared radar of the storm. Meterologist Casey Cloud wrote, “Central #FLwx Tornado Warning: Southwestern Orange and Northwestern Osceola Counties until 5:45PM. This includes Disney World.”
The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida issued a statement at 5:13 p.m. It said a severe thunderstorm was moving east at 40 miles per hour from the Four Corners near Bay Lake. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour were forecast, with a threat of damaged roofs, siding and trees. The warning included Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake and Celebration.
The full statement said:
“The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Orange County in east central Florida…
Northwestern Osceola County in east central Florida…
* Until 600 PM EDT.
* At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Four Corners,
or near Bay Lake, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake and Celebration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.”
There were no confirmed reports of a tornado.
A video was shared on Twitter of a severe storm over the Disney Animal Kingdom lodge.
The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a special weather statement at 6:13 p.m., warning of strong thunderstorms in Orlando, Palm Bay, Melbourne, Titusville and Oviedo.
The statement said:
“…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE…
BREVARD…SOUTHEASTERN ORANGE…SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA AND OSCEOLA
COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT…
At 613 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles north of Bethune Beach to 6 miles
northwest of Lone Cabbage Fish Camp to near Lake Kissimmee. Movement
was east at 40 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Orlando, Palm Bay, Melbourne, Titusville and Oviedo.”