Disney Tornado Warning: Weather Forecast & Radar

A tornado warning was issued for Kissimee, Florida including Disney World until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Kissimmee FL, Doctor Phillips FL, Celebration FL until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RMSz1LbO1v — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 19, 2019

The statement said radar indicated the possibility of a tornado until 5:45 p.m. Pea-sized hail is also possible. The tornado warning effects a population of 212,772 people including 21 schools and one hospital.

The National Weather Service said, “Tornado Warning including Kissimmee FL, Doctor Phillips FL, Celebration FL until 5:45 PM EDT.”

Local meteorologists shared radar of the storm. Meterologist Casey Cloud wrote, “Central #FLwx Tornado Warning: Southwestern Orange and Northwestern Osceola Counties until 5:45PM. This includes Disney World.”

Central #FLwx Tornado Warning: Southwestern Orange and Northwestern Osceola Counties until 5:45PM. This includes Disney World. pic.twitter.com/0yJlOa4QbG — Meteorologist Casey Cloud (@CloudCasey) June 19, 2019

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida issued a statement at 5:13 p.m. It said a severe thunderstorm was moving east at 40 miles per hour from the Four Corners near Bay Lake. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour were forecast, with a threat of damaged roofs, siding and trees. The warning included Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake and Celebration.

The full statement said:

“The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Orange County in east central Florida…

Northwestern Osceola County in east central Florida… * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Four Corners,

or near Bay Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include…

Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Bay Lake and Celebration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.”

There were no confirmed reports of a tornado.

A video was shared on Twitter of a severe storm over the Disney Animal Kingdom lodge.

A tornado warned storm over the Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge today. pic.twitter.com/XvQRJG7xZD — boardcot (@boardcot) June 19, 2019

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a special weather statement at 6:13 p.m., warning of strong thunderstorms in Orlando, Palm Bay, Melbourne, Titusville and Oviedo.

The statement said: