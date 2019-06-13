Heather Matuszek: Chick-Fil-A Franchisee Charged With Child Molestation

Heather Matuszek is a Florida Chick-fil-A franchise owner and former church youth leader charged with child molestation, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Matuszek, 32, was arrested Wednesday by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 15-year-old girl who was a member of her church.

Matuszek was book into jail and released on $40,000 bail.

The victim, now 19, reported the incidents to police on March 25.

Detectives told The Tampa Bay Times that Matuszek admitted to the allegations under questioning.

Matuszek Accused of Touching Girl Inappropriately in Bed

The victim, who was a 15-year-old member of the Clearwater Community Church, said that the incidents occurred between August 2014 and April 2015, when Matuszek was 28 and served as a youth leader at the church.

The victim, now 19, told police that Matuszek twice spent the night in her bed and touched her inappropriately both times, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

The victim said that Matuszek kissed her face and rubbed her arms, body, and breasts over her clothes, Fox 13 reported.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Matuszek no longer attends the church, deputies told the outlet.

Matuszek May Face More Charges

Detectives told the Tampa Bay Times that the victim alleged more incidents that took place outside of the county.

The allegations outside Pinellas county are being investigated by other law enforcement agencies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office believes that Matuszek may have more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6006.

Matuszek operates a Chick-fil-A franchise at Westfield Countryside mall, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A 2016 post on the Westfield Countryside Mall Chick-fil-A’s Facebook page said that Matuszek had worked for the corporate company for six years as an interim manager, traveling around the country and helping operations at multiple franchises, Fox 13 reported. The post has since been deleted.

Chick-fil-A issued a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “This is deeply disturbing news. No one should ever be subjected to this sort of abuse and we are shocked and saddened by the report. Law enforcement has jurisdiction over this matter and we are awaiting full facts to inform our actions. Chick-fil-A, Inc. is sending company representatives to the location for restaurant support.”

