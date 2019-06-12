Kendrell Lavar Lyles: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kendrell Lavar Lyles was named by Dallas police as a serial homicide suspect, including in the death of a transgender woman and two other people.

“We don’t know the motives at this point,” Major Max Geron said in a news conference.

Lyles, who is in his 30s, has been accused of three counts of murder; only one of those victims was transgender, though. He is also a person of interest in the murder of a second transgender woman, police said. The other homicides are believed to have a drug connection, according to police.

The deaths of transgender women in Dallas have terrified the community.

According to the Washington Post, there were five deaths of transgender people in Dallas in the past four years. There have been at least eight transgender murder victims in the United States this year, The Post reports. Police said in a June 12 news conference that they think Lyles is responsible for the death of one of those transgender victims: Muhlaysia Booker.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Noticed That Lyles Drove the Same Kind of Car as the One Booker Got Inside

Commander Geron said in the news conference that police responded to a shooting call on May 22, 2019 in the City of Dallas. A female victim was shot and later died. A citizen called in a tip telling police that Kendrell Lavar Lyles committed the murder. During the course of that investigation, a witness who had contact with Lyles gave police information.

Police determined that Lyles was allegedly responsible for that murder, and Lyles was arrested on June 5. On May 23, 2019, Dallas police responded to another shooting also in Dallas. A witness alleged that she and Lyles drove to meet with a second victim to engage in a drug transaction. As the victim walked up to her car, he was shot by Lyles and later died, Geron said.

During the course of investigating those cases, detectives realized that Lyles drove the same kind of car that is believed to have picked up Muhlaysia Booker. Cell phone analysis indicated he frequented the area and put him around the area at the time that Booker was picked up and later at the scene of her murder. She was last seen getting into a light-colored vehicle similar to Lyles’ vehicle, Geron said.

2. Muhlaysia Booker Was Killed After She Was the Subject of a Viral Beating Attack

Muhlaysia Booker was a transgender woman who was the victim of a viral beating attack in Dallas, Texas in April 2019, and who was murdered in that city.

The viral video of the beating occurred after a minor traffic incident. USA Today reported that Booker, 23, was shot to death.

The person who beat Booker is not the same person who murdered her.

The victim in this offense “has been identified as Muhlaysia Booker, Black Transgender Female,” wrote Dallas police in a statement at the time Booker died.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at approximately 6:44 a.m., Dallas police “responded to a shooting call in the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive. Upon arrival, officers found …(the) Black female, lying face down in a public street. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence.”

Police asked that “anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to Case Number 098748-2019.”

During the course of this investigation, “it was discovered that the homicide victim, Muhlaysia Booker, was also the victim of a brutal attack that occurred on April 12, 2019, at about 11:23 p.m.,” wrote police.

3. Chynal Lindsey’s Body Was Found in a Lake & Lyles Is a Person of Interest in That Case

Chynal Lindsey, 26, was a transgender woman whose body was found in a Lake near Dallas on June 1. Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall confirmed Lindsey’s death, saying that police found “obvious signs of homicidal violence” on her body. Lyles is a person of interest in that case.

According to Lindsey’s Facebook, she was a care taker at Alpha Home Health Care. Previously, she studied computer-science at Prairie State College, and attended Rich East High School prior to that.

4. More Than 26 Transgender Women Died Violently Last Year

According to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2018, more than 26 transgender people died violently in the United States, with the majority being black transgender women.

“Some of these cases involve clear anti-transgender bias. In others, the victim’s transgender status may have put them at risk in other ways, such as forcing them into unemployment, poverty, homelessness and/or survival sex work,” the site noted.

“While the details of these cases differ, it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, healthcare and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable.”

5. The Transgender Community Was Described as Being on ‘Edge’ Due to the Attacks

For obvious reasons, the series of attacks left Dallas’s transgender community “on edge,” according to the Texas Tribune.

Another victim according to the Tribune: Brittany White, 29, found shot to death in a car in southeast Dallas. There is no indication at this time of any link between Lyles and that case.