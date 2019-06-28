Scott Catt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Catt, who enlisted his two children, Hayden and Abby, in a bank robbing scheme, is a subject of ABC News’ 20/20, which airs on Friday, June 28 a 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Scott is serving his 24-year sentence in Navasota, Texas. His maximum sentence date is listed as November 10, 2036, however, he could be eligible for parole November 10, 2024.

According to an ABC News press release, the two-hour-long documentary will feature an exclusive interview with Chrystal Fassett, a former bank teller who was in the middle of one of the Catts’ robberies. In addition, viewers will hear from Susie Gregory, who volunteered at Abby’s jail and took her in when she received parole in 2015, and Joanna Voss, Abby’s aunt. There will also be interviews with investigator Jeff Martin, who worked on the case, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, and Texas Monthly reporter Skip Hollandsworth.

The documentary is also said to feature interrogation tapes, footage from Hayden and Abby’s emotional reunion before they parted ways to serve their sentences in 2013, and an interview with Abby after she received parole in 2015.

According to the FBI, it became a federal crime (under FBI jurisdiction) to rob any national bank or state member bank of the Federal Reserve in 1934.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Scott’s Wife Died in 1997, Which Prompted Him to Fall into a Life of Crime

According to an article by interviewee Skip Hollandsworth for Texas Monthly, Scott was born on June 11, 1962, and raised in the small town of McMinnville, Oregon.

Hollandsworth wrote that, at McMinnville High School, Scott fell in love with Beth Worral and they got married after graduation, Hollandsworth writes. After college, Beth gave birth to Hayden and Abby. The Catt family of four moved into a house in Dundee, Oregon.

However, Beth was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995 and died in 1997. At the time, Hayden was five years old and Abby was two years old. After his wife’s passing, Scott reportedly began drinking heavily, got several DUIs, and put himself in rehab.

According to the United States Bankruptcy Court District of Oregon, Scott Catt went bankrupt several times.

The documents state that Ronald Scott Catt, who was living at his mother’s house on Sunnywood Court in McMinnville, Oregon, had gone bankrupt in October 2001 and again in December 2003. In 2003, Scott had a total gross income of $27,000 but he had $48,428 in unsecured debts.

2. Scott Got the Idea to Rob Banks From His Father

When Scott was growing up, his father worked as a loan officer at First Federal Savings and Loan in McMinnville, Oregon.

While Scott was hurting for money, he reportedly recalled a time when his father had come home from work, saying that the bank had been robbed by a man in a mask. Through a series of questions, Scott learned that tellers are trained to comply whenever there is a robber, as the money is insured and the bank would get it back.

Interestingly, Scott’s first robbery took place at a branch of the bank where his father used to work. He entered the First Federal building with a trash bag and an unloaded antique pistol, wearing a baseball hat, black sweats, a white painter’s mask, and sunglasses. He went up to a window and ordered her to place all her money in the bag. Scott walked out carrying around $2,500, according to Hollandsworth.

3. Scott’s Mother Knew He Robbed First Federal Savings and Loan

“I picked up our local newspaper and on the front page was a picture of a man that robbed our local Savings and Loan and that is where his father retired from,” Scott’s mother said in an interview with Gutman. “And I looked and I saw the frame of this big man and I said, ‘Oh, son if I didn’t know better I’d say that was you.’”

Scott grabbed the paper out of her hands and agreed, “Yeah, it does kind of.”

“Oh his hands,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I know his hands.”

Then she said Scott told her he didn’t get very much money.

On the other hand, his children, Abby and Hayden, did not know about the robberies. They did, however, know about the stacks of cash in his dresser drawer.

“There was a lot of money in there and it freaked me out,” Abby said in an interview. “I’ve never seen something like that before.”

4. Scott Chose Banks Based on ‘Accessibility’ and ‘Escape’

An ABC video shows Scott writing on a whiteboard in an interrogation room, illustrating the history of his crimes.

Scott confessed to robbing five banks in Oregon before landing in Texas. The authorities had no idea about the bank robberies in Oregon until his interrogation.

“I selected a bank on accessibility and escape,” Scott said in his interrogation. “How quick can I get in? How quick can I get out and blend into the rest of the world?”

5. Scott Pulled Off Two Robberies With His Children

Scott used his stash of cash to relocate to the Houston area after being laid off in Oregon. However, he disliked his new job and decided to rob banks full time, eventually getting the kids involved.

“There’s a little business proposition I have for you,” Scott said in his interrogation. “I talked him into it.”

After his first robbery with dad, Hayden said in his interrogation that he couldn’t drive.

“That’s when we talked Abby into it,” Scott said.

According to ABC, the Catts only got away with two robberies. The first being the Comerica Bank heist in August 2012, and the second at First Community Credit Union in October 2012. They walked away with close to $100,000. However, on November 9, 2012, they were getting ready to rob a third bank when they were finally arrested.

“He had no inclination to keep his kids out of it,” Texas Monthly writer Skip Hollandsworth said in an interview. “He thought they were a great team.”