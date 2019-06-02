WATCH: Videos Show Out of Control Cruise Ship Crashing Into Tourist Boat in Venice, Italy

An out of control cruise ship crashed into a dock and a tourist boat, injuring four tourists, during a terrifying scene that played out on a busy Venice canal on Sunday morning.

The cruise ship, MSC Opera, experienced mechanical problems according to the ship’s owner, MSC Cruises, as it attempted to dock at a passenger terminal.

The public relations director for MSC Cruises, Alyssa Goldfarb gave a statement to NPR regarding the incident:

“Earlier this morning, at around 8.30 AM CET, MSC Opera – while maneuvering towards Venice’s VTP cruise terminals for mooring – experienced a technical issue. Albeit the ship was accompanied by two tugs, she grazed the dock at San Basilio. This also caused a collision with a riverboat that was moored there.

“The investigations to understand the exact causes of the events are currently in progress.

My God. Absolutely frightening video of what happened this morning in Venice when a cruise ship lost control approaching the pier #grandinavi pic.twitter.com/2rJseEdk4N — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 2, 2019

Two tugboats that were accompanying the MSC Opera into the terminal tried to stop the ship but they were unable to prevent it from hitting the dock and tourist boat.

The head of one of the tugboats, David Calderan, told AFP and Italian media that “the MSC ship had an engine failure, which was immediately reported by the captain. The engine was blocked, but with its thrust on, because the speed was increasing.”

Videos Show Panicked Tourists Running For Safety

WATCH: Cruise ship plows into tourist boat and dock in Venice pic.twitter.com/NYPGHB6YRO — BNO News (@BNONews) June 2, 2019

The sounds of a blaring horn can be heard in the videos, as the MSC Opera attempts to alert those in the way of the out of control ship.

A sailor who was on the River Countess tourist boat that was struck told Italian Media that “when we saw the ship bearing down on us, everyone began shouting and running. I didn’t know what to do. I got away quickly, jumping to get on shore,” said the man who was not named according to AFP.

An eyewitness to the accident, Elisabetta Pasqualin, was on her terrace when she heard the warning sirens and watched as the ship crashed.

“There was this huge ship in a diagonal position in the Giudecca Canal, with a tugboat near which seemed like it couldn’t do anything,” said Pasqualin.

She would go on to explain the chaotic scene in the Associated Press report, saying that “the bow of the ship crashed hard into the bank with its massive weight crushing a big piece of it. Sirens were wailing loudly; it was a very dramatic scene.”

Four Female Tourists Including an American Injured

Cruise ship crashes into tourist boat & dock on Venice canal DETAILS: https://t.co/d2N0cGFK9p pic.twitter.com/ti9Y1IB1Y3 — RT (@RT_com) June 2, 2019

According to the Associated Press, medical authorities reported that four female tourists – an American, a New Zealander and two Australians between the ages of 67 and 72 – were injured falling as they attempted to run away when the ship crashed into the tourist boat.

The local port authority told CNN that four people suffered “light injuries” in the accident.

Accident Reignites Calls For Banning Cruise Ships From Venice

Breathless view of from the cruise ship itself crashing into Venice pier #grandinavi pic.twitter.com/rSccvAyTZv — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 2, 2019

Local advocates have been calling for cruise ships to be banned from Venice for years, and Sunday morning’s incident just adds fuel to that argument.

Those that lobby against the cruise ships sailing close to the Venice shore are concerned about the pollution and danger that they can cause.

In an Associated Press report, Jane Da Mosto, an environmental scientist and executive director of We are Here Venice (a group that supports the efforts to ban cruise ships from Venice), said today’s accident is the scenario that they have been fearing.

“Obviously, we’ve seen today that our worst fears have come true. There were 111 people on the river cruise boat that the big ship crashed into. They could have all died,” said Jane Da Mosto.

She would go on to say that the ship could have crashed through the concrete embankment and “hit houses, monuments, and crowds of people.”