Wendy’s Will Re-Release Their Spicy Chicken Nuggets on August 19th

What began as a beautiful Twitter saga between Chicago rapper Chance The Rapper and fast food restaurant Wendy’s has led to the return of apparently one of the most popular fast food items on the planet.

On May 4th, Chance The Rapper sent out a tweet that read, “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s was quick to respond. The fast-food chain, known for their “fresh never frozen” hamburgers, quote tweeted Chance’s tweet and put up the challenge to the Twitter community. “Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!,” Wendy’s tweeted.

Just a day and a half later and thanks to Chance The Rapper, the Twitter-sphere delivered, and Wendy’s is bringing back their illustrious spicy chicken nuggets. Needless to say, Wendy’s and Chance The Rapper were excited. “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!,” Wendy’s tweeted.

In a cryptic tweet on June 24, Wendy’s seemed to hint at an August 19th release for their beloved spicy nuggets.

“The stars have aligned,” the tweet said featuring a photo of nine spicy nuggets aligned with each other with the date, August 19, 2019, in the bottom right-hand corner.

Wendy’s Social Media Game Is Strong

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s has gained traction on Twitter, let alone the Internet as a whole.

Over the past few years, Wendy’s has gained a reputation for it’s sassy and unfiltered social media presence. One of the first interactions that gained Internet fame came at the beginning of 2017.

On December 30th, 2016, Wendy’s tweeted out some praise for their famous “fresh never frozen” beef. The events that transpired following the initial tweet went down as one of the most legendary exchanges in Twitter history.

The escalation from “cool” beef to questioning a responder’s knowledge on the existence of refrigerators was a quick one, but it is not the only time Wendy’s has delivered some sass to a Twitter-troll.

At the beginning of 2016, when Wendy’s competitor Burger King released their answer to the infamous 4-for-4 Wendy’s Twitter account had an answer. When asked by Twitter user @bguerns13 what they were firing back with Wendy’s simply answered, “edible food.”

Wendy’s Has Set a Trend When It Comes To Social Media Branding

Wendy’s Twitter account’s ability to garner internet virality is a treasure in itself, as it has set a precedent for chain restaurants and brands across social media.

Remember when IHOP switched their name to IHOB? Twitter sure does. What was supposed to be a branding strategy to attract people to their restaurant to order their revamped burger selection, turned into mass amounts of Twitter ridicule.

Even the once roasted Burger King got into the trolling game by temporarily changing their logo from reading “Burger King” to “Pancake King.”

Of course with all of these other brands and restaurants getting in on all the fun, Wendy’s had to as well.

With Wendy’s bringing back spicy chicken nuggets due to their viral partnership with Chance The Rapper and the Twitter-sphere’s response, we might be lucky to see other restaurant items return.