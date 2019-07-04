Did the California Earthquake Cause Damage at Disneyland?

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is up and running following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. There was no damage reported at the theme park following the quake that shook Southern California on Thursday, July 4, just after 10:30 a.m. local time. Although the earthquake was several miles away from Anaheim, the folks over at Disneyland needed to take the proper precautions to make sure that the attractions were safe for parkgoers.

The quake was the strongest to hit SoCal in 20 years. The center of the quake was located in the Searles Valley. According to the Los Angeles Times, rocking and shaking could be felt as far away as Long Beach and Las Vegas.

Several people at Disneyland said that they felt at last one aftershock following this morning’s quake.

Here’s what you need to know:

Disneyland Took Precautions Following the Earthquake & Shutdown Several Rides to Make Sure Everything Was Running Smoothly

Several rides at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, were closed following an earthquake. Although the 6.4-magnitude quake didn’t cause any major damage to the Anaheim area, several rides were closed for safety inspections and testing as a precaution.

Based on a screenshot taken from the Disneyland app, several rides were “temporarily closed” following the quake. Those rides included Hyperspace Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Haunted Mansion, and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

“Several (not all) attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are temporarily closed/offline due to the earthquake. Inspections normal after seismic activity. Expect impacted rides to reopen soon,” Tribune Media reporter Scott Gustin tweeted along with the screenshot.

Several rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain were also briefly closed for inspection, according to Theme Park Insider.

According to WDW News Today, most of the Disneyland rides have since reopened and the park is operating on a normal schedule.

Disneyland Has Earthquake Protocol & the Last Quake in the Area Was Back in 2014

Unsurprisingly, Disneyland park personnel have a protocol to follow in the event of an earthquake. According to Theme Park Insider, those on rides during a quake will likely experience a sudden stop. It is believed that all of the rides at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are on sensors and have emergency shutoffs that go into effect if there’s an earthquake.

As for what you should expect if you are at the park and an earthquake hits, Theme Park Insider has some information on that as well.

“Disney cast members might start directing people into ‘safe areas.’ This is to keep people away from overhanging buildings, trees, signs, etc. until they can be inspected. It’s also to help clear the way for other Disney employees, including maintenance workers, to get to attractions where they are needed to help evacuate stranded riders or to inspect rides. Again, just follow the directions from Disney cast members. If everyone would do that, the park would get back to normal operation as quickly as possible,” the website reads.

The last earthquake to affect Disneyland occurred back in March 2014. Rides were closed and fireworks shows were canceled, causing many people to voluntarily leave the parks.