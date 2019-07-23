Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are two missing Canadian teens wanted in three murders, police said Tuesday.

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, were reported missing last week after their families were unable to reach them for several days, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Police found their burning pickup truck on Friday.

The two teens are now considered suspects in the murder of Chyna Deese and Lucas Fowler, an American-Australian couple found shot dead near the Alaskan Highway in northern British Columbia on July 15, Global News reported.

The teens are also considered suspects in the murder of a man found about two kilometers from their burning pickup truck last week.

“If you spot Bryer or Kam, consider them dangerous. Do not approach. Take no action and call immediately 911,” RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police said the pair had been spotted in northern Saskatchewan and are still believed to be on the move. They were last seen in a gray 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky Are Suspects in the Murder of Chyna Deese & Lucas Fowler

Police said Tuesday that McLeod and Schmegelsky are suspects in the murder of American Chyna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 24.

The couple was found dead on July 15 near the Alaskan Highway while on a road trip across Canada.

Police on Monday released a sketch of a bearded man a witness said they saw speaking with the couple the day before they were found dead.

Police also released a surveillance video showing the couple hugging at a gas station while filling up their blue 1986 Chevrolet van.

Fowler’s father Stephen Fowler, a senior officer in the New South Wales police force, held a news conference pleading for information leading to his son’s killer last week.

“It’s a love story that’s ended tragically. It’s the worst ever love story because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them tragically murdered,” he said, according to The Daily Beast.

2. McLeod & Schmegelsky Disappeared Last Week

RCMP reported McLeod and Schmegelsky missing on Sunday.

On Friday, police found a burning pickup truck they believe was driven by the two teens about 50 kilometers south of Dease Lake, Global News reported. The body and truck were found about 290 miles away from where Deese and Fowler were found dead, Inside Edition reported.

Police said their families had not heard from them in several days.

“Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week, and it is possible that they are now in area without cell coverage,” BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts told Global News earlier this week. “However, we have found their vehicle, and have not been able to locate either of them at this time. We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are OK. Or, we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans.”

3. Police Found McLeod & Schmegelsky’s Burning Truck Near the Body of a Dead Man

Police found the body of a man about a mile from the location where the burning truck was found, Global News reported.

The man has not been identified and police have not said that he was murdered, though McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered suspects in his death.

The man is believed to have been in his 50s or 60s, CBC reported.

4. Police Say McLeod & Schmegelsky Were on a Trip Looking for Work

McLeod and Schmegelsky worked together at a Walmart in their hometown of Port Alberni before embarking on the trip to look for work in Whitehorse, in the Yukon Territory, The Vancouver Sun reported.

Schmegelsky’s grandmother, Carol Starkey, told The Vancouver Sun that after several days in Whitehorse, “they decided it wasn’t what they had expected.”

She said Schmegelsky had been living with her for the last two years.

“He was a great kid. I really enjoyed having him,” she said.

His father, Alan Schmegelsky, told the outlet that his son had been best friends with McLeod since elementary school.

“They’re best friends who did everything together,” Schmegelsky said. “They even got jobs together at Walmart. They were just out on an adventure.”

He said that neither teen was violent or into drugs and instead enjoyed computer games.

5. Police Are Still Searching for McLeod & Schmegelsky

In a news conference Tuesday, police said the investigation was “dynamic” and “fast-moving.”

Police said the pair may have changed their appearance and may be driving a different vehicle.

McLeod was described as 6-foot-4 and about 169 pounds with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky was described as 6-foot-4 and about 169 pounds with sandy brown hair.

“If you spot Bryer or Kam, consider them dangerous. Do not approach. Take no action and call immediately 911,” RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Tuesday.

