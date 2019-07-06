Fountains Explosion in Plantation, Florida Rocks LA Fitness

There are reports of a major gas explosion at Fountains shopping center near an LA Fitness business in Plantation, Florida. Videos and photos posted on social media showed a large degree of damage. You can see them throughout this article.
Plantation fire wrote on Twitter that it was a gas explosion with multiple patients.
“All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible,” Plantation police wrote.
The roof was blown off a building near the LA Fitness. NBC Miami reported that an LA Fitness employee smelled gas before the explosion occurred.
Although the number of injuries is not clear, there were “multiple” patients, according to ABC News. The scene was littered with debris. It’s not clear whether there were any deaths. The explosion occurred on the afternoon of July 6, 2019.
Videos showed the damage. The Code Ninjas business wrote on Facebook: “Dear Code Ninjas families we are hearing reports that a fire and or explosion has occurred at Market on University where we have our Plantation Code Ninjas. We are fortunate to have been closed today and all our Ninjas, Senseis and Directors are safe. Our thoughts and prayers are now with all those families who were affected attending the other shops in the area. We will keep you posted as we know more.” That business teaches kids computer coding.
“Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter’s Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion,” Plantation police wrote on Twitter.
Here’s what you need to know:
There was Damage to the LA Fitness Gym, Reports Say
Journalist Liane Morejon shared the above video and wrote that the explosion occurred across the street from the LA Fitness. “Massive explosion at the Fountains in Plantation. This video was sent to me by my own cousin who was inside @LAFitness when it happened. The explosion was across the street, and it still caused this much damage at the gym. He’s ok,” she wrote. According to ABC News, windows were blown out of the LA Fitness, and “a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.” It’s not yet clear what that building housed.
However, photos showed it was destroyed.
The police also wrote: “Plantation Police wants you to know about Police activity in the area of S University Dr & Peters Rd. Please avoid the area. No action required…North bound traffic on University Drive shut down.”
The Extent of Injuries Is Not Yet Clear
Videos showed the scene, including windows blown out of the LA Fitness. Fire officials were treating people but it was unclear how many.
Initial reports from NBC Miami had said the explosion was at the LA Fitness establishment. There was a massive law enforcement response to the scene.
This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Fountains explosion in Plantation.