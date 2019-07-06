Fountains Explosion in Plantation, Florida Rocks LA Fitness

#BREAKING Gas explosion reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, FL. pic.twitter.com/TxRd7Dh3TF — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2019

There are reports of a major gas explosion at Fountains shopping center near an LA Fitness business in Plantation, Florida. Videos and photos posted on social media showed a large degree of damage. You can see them throughout this article.

Plantation fire wrote on Twitter that it was a gas explosion with multiple patients.

Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients

SuD closed — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 6, 2019

“All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible,” Plantation police wrote.

PLANTATION EXPLOSION: Officials have not yet released details on how many injuries occurred after a gas explosion at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation – https://t.co/21ds3fW4iq pic.twitter.com/sKylgUUMRd — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 6, 2019

The roof was blown off a building near the LA Fitness. NBC Miami reported that an LA Fitness employee smelled gas before the explosion occurred.

Police and firefighters are investigating a gas #explosion at a #Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people. The explosion at The Fountains shopping center in #Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards. pic.twitter.com/M47E2TXqj9 — US News Agency (@USANewsAgency) July 6, 2019

Although the number of injuries is not clear, there were “multiple” patients, according to ABC News. The scene was littered with debris. It’s not clear whether there were any deaths. The explosion occurred on the afternoon of July 6, 2019.

Debris everywhere following gas explosion in Plantation; University Drive is closed. pic.twitter.com/QxVvj0Mrkt — Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) July 6, 2019

Videos showed the damage. The Code Ninjas business wrote on Facebook: “Dear Code Ninjas families we are hearing reports that a fire and or explosion has occurred at Market on University where we have our Plantation Code Ninjas. We are fortunate to have been closed today and all our Ninjas, Senseis and Directors are safe. Our thoughts and prayers are now with all those families who were affected attending the other shops in the area. We will keep you posted as we know more.” That business teaches kids computer coding.

Explosion video out of Plantation. Requesting additional rescues from other cities. University and Peters pic.twitter.com/8eIebll8AN — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019

“Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter’s Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion,” Plantation police wrote on Twitter.

Screenshots from footage shared on Snapchat after a gas explosion in Plantation, Florida. pic.twitter.com/TBOqybdQcC — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 6, 2019

There was Damage to the LA Fitness Gym, Reports Say

#BREAKING: Massive explosion at the Fountains in Plantation. This video was sent to me by my own cousin who was inside @LAFitness when it happened. The explosion was across the street, and it still caused this much damage at the gym. He’s ok. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kdpg589EGa — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) July 6, 2019

Journalist Liane Morejon shared the above video and wrote that the explosion occurred across the street from the LA Fitness. “Massive explosion at the Fountains in Plantation. This video was sent to me by my own cousin who was inside @LAFitness when it happened. The explosion was across the street, and it still caused this much damage at the gym. He’s ok,” she wrote. According to ABC News, windows were blown out of the LA Fitness, and “a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.” It’s not yet clear what that building housed.

However, photos showed it was destroyed.

The building where the explosion happen destroyed. People I spoke with described feeling Surrounding buildings shake as far as South of SR 595 @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/gd4qLU21n4 — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019

The police also wrote: “Plantation Police wants you to know about Police activity in the area of S University Dr & Peters Rd. Please avoid the area. No action required…North bound traffic on University Drive shut down.”

The Extent of Injuries Is Not Yet Clear

More video coming in from gas explosion at Plantation, FL shopping center. Multiple injuries being reported. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/toh2j8QgNR — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 6, 2019

Videos showed the scene, including windows blown out of the LA Fitness. Fire officials were treating people but it was unclear how many.

.@DavieFireRescue Responding to gas explosion near south university Dr. and Peters Road. Gathering more information now. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kQLSFaFT3e — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019

Initial reports from NBC Miami had said the explosion was at the LA Fitness establishment. There was a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

BREAKING: Several people transported after apparent gas explosion at The Fountains in Plantation, near Broward Mall @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ctpostMPSJ — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) July 6, 2019

I was closed by horrible explosion pic.twitter.com/lqmDTS4aKU — Adri Vazquez (@adri_vaz) July 6, 2019

